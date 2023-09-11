Wild pursuit: Youth faces attempted murder of deputy

TechCrunch

Coinbase plans to cease all exchange services for users in India, it has warned some customers in email, over a year after the company's debut in the South Asian market faced regulatory challenges. The global crypto exchange is warning customers that it will be discontinuing services for them after September 25 and advising them to withdraw any funds they have in their accounts. Coinbase, which is also an investor in top Indian crypto exchanges CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber, has additionally disabled users in India from signing up to its exchange, prompting them to download the wallet, Coinbase Wallet, instead.