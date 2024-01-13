Wild ride in truck bed, gunshot, search preceded arrest in South Kitsap

A man who fired a shot after a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy attempted to arrest him in South Kitsap on Thursday afternoon had earlier been driving with a man in the back of his truck who had climbed in, he said, in an attempt to keep the truck driver from leaving after a garbage can flew out of the vehicle on Highway 16 and hit his car, according to court documents. The man in the back of the truck eventually fell out and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Based on the circumstances after the road-rage incident, the decisions of each party involved appear to be poorly made," a Kitsap County sheriff's detective wrote in a report summarizing the incidents.

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Darien Alan Savoie – the truck driver who allegedly fired the shot – with three felonies, which were two counts of second-degree assault and a count of harassment with a threat to kill, as well as a misdemeanor, a count of resisting arrest, in Kitsap County Superior Court on Friday. Court documents identify Savoie as a resident of Algona, in King County.

Law enforcement was initially notified about an apparent road rage incident in the vicinity of the intersection of Highway 16 and Burley Olalla Road at about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday through 911 calls, the detective wrote.

One of the callers was Savoie, who told a dispatcher that someone had jumped onto his truck and wouldn't get off. He was still driving and said that someone had jumped into his truck bed and was "accusing him of having a garbage can fall out of the back of the truck, damaging the other man's car," the detective wrote.

Another of the 911 callers was a 29-year-old man who frantically told a dispatcher that he was "in back of a moving vehicle, a truck, and the driver of the vehicle was driving recklessly," the detective wrote, noting that the man relayed that he had told the driver that he was going to call the police, and the driver did not want to stop.

"Darien told dispatch he is armed and he will protect himself if the guy goes after him or his dog," the detective wrote. "Darien can be heard on the 911 recording yelling 'GET OFF MY TRUCK.' Darien told the call receiver he wouldn't get out of his own truck, but also he is also afraid to stop the truck, saying 'This guy's crazy!' Darien said the guy 'jumped into my trash,' and then Darien yells several times, 'GET OUT OF MY TRUCK BEFORE I SHOOT YOU NOW!' Darien says, 'I'M GONNA SHOOT HIM IF HE IS STILL ON MY TRUCK THE NEXT TIME I STOP.'"

Savoie said he was afraid and said he didn't understand why the person was attacking him and his truck, the detective added.

The man who jumped into the back of the truck fell from the vehicle and was eventually taken to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment. He was first contacted at the Burley Store and told a deputy that he had been driving on Highway 16 when a garbage can flew out and hit his vehicle's windshield. Both drivers pulled over, and the man said that he got into the back of the other man's truck to keep him from leaving, according to court documents.

"The driver threatened to shoot him and had a pistol," the deputy wrote of the man's account. "The driver then drove off leaving (the victim) in the bed of the vehicle. (He) states he was in fear for his life as the man threatened to shoot him and would not stop."

Surveillance video showed the victim leaving the bed of the truck as it was driving near the Burley Store. The victim skidded and rolled across the pavement, and the driver could be seen getting out of the truck, getting back in and then driving off.

Another deputy spotted the truck near the Highway 16-Burley Olalla Road intersection and told Savoie that he was going to be arrested for felony harassment. The man said that he was not going to surrender without a warrant and would not submit to arrest and then walked away briskly, that deputy wrote in a report. Savoie walked out of view, away from deputies, and the deputy heard a single gunshot.

"I found Darien's discharge of a weapon to be reckless as there were several uniformed deputies in the area who could have been shot or injured from a direct bullet strike or bullet ricochet," the deputy wrote. "I also found Darien's discharge of a weapon to be alarming, and I was concerned for my safety and the safety of others in the area. I also believe that Darien willfully and voluntarily discharged a firearm to cause deputies to fear him and to prevent deputies from pursuing him and arresting him."

A search was launched, and Savoie was taken into custody and brought to the Kitsap County Jail.

Savoie's girlfriend told law enforcement that he had called her and told her that he had fired a shot into the woods after he had been contacted by law enforcement, according to court documents. She further said she believed he had been depressed lately, noting that his mother had recently died and that they were financially stressed.

The detective wrote that victim was released from the hospital after a few hours and was able to walk and talk. The man showed the damage to his car's front grill caused by falling objects from Savoie's truck, and the detective described it as "very minimal."

