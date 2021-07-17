Wild robbery, carjacking inside California mall garage caught on video, suspects being sought

A tourist visiting California was robbed and carjacked inside a San Francisco-area shopping mall parking garage Monday in an incident that was caught on video by bystanders.

The woman told KGO-TV that she was with a friend who wanted to return a pair of jeans when they parked in the Bay Street mall garage in Emeryville. The Emeryville Police Department said the attack occurred around 2:45 p.m. as the women got out of their vehicle.

Video footage captured by someone who appeared to be hiding inside a nearby vehicle shows two suspects struggling with a woman who is screaming for help while on the ground. They appear to take her purse and then steal her car, which was driven by a third suspect, police said.

"They were kicking me and punching me," the unidentified woman told the news outlet. "Two men just ran out and went towards me. It felt so fast like I just closed my eyes and opened it and the car was gone, everything was gone.

"It didn't register in my mind it was a robbery," she added.

She said she thought she initially was being kidnapped. Her friend, who was driving their rental car, kicked one of the attackers and ran away.

Emeryville police told the station the garage has been the site of three robberies since May as well as carjackings. A number of armed thefts have also been committed at various stores inside the mall, they said.

Investigators said both women sustained minor injuries and were treated by emergency responders. The vehicle was later recovered in Oakland. No arrests have been made.

The suspect vehicle appears to be similar to a late 90s to early 2000 dark gray Lexus ES300 with no license plates, investigators said.