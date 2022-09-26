Wild scene in Foxboro as man tries to steal a catalytic converter from a car outside a 99 Restaurant

Foxboro Police say they’re searching for the individuals who stole a catalytic converter from a car parked outside the 99 Restaurant off Route 140 Saturday night.

Police say the suspects also struck another parked car several times before taking off.

“So I brought out an order and then I saw someone under a car, I saw a few sparks and some weird noises,” said Anthony Dasilva, who works at the 99 in Foxboro.

Dasilva saw someone stealing something underneath a car in their parking lot, but at the time he didn’t realize it.

“I thought he was fixing his car, I was talking to someone over here and they said he was just fixing his car, so I thought it was normal,” said Dasilva.

Foxboro Police shared photos of the cut exhaust system from where that part was stolen.

“I thought it was pretty crazy, something I’ve never seen before,” said Dasilva.

Police say when someone saw the suspect, he jumped into the passenger seat of a car and they took off, striking another parked car several times before driving over a fence and onto Route 140 to get away.

Last week several catalytic converters were stolen from a neighborhood in Needham.

Catalytic converters are targeted because they’re made with valuable metals.

Dasilva later learned his coworker was the victim of this latest crime outside their restaurant.

“I think he found out later that night, but it’s not good,” said Dasilva.

Foxboro Police say this is an open and active investigation and they’re still looking for the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

