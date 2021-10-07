Wild shot: Should Nets trade Kyrie for Ben Simmons?

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andy Nesbitt dives into the current debacle facing the Nets and Kyrie Irving and comes up with a crazy solution.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories