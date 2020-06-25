Wild About Sprouts™: The Tiny Veggie That Packs A Powerful Burst Of Flavor And Crunch

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny veggies called sprouts are making a huge comeback due to a new patented Cold Grown® process developed by Rä Foods LLC, Wild About Sprouts™ that results in a fresh produce item with an amazingly long 21 day shelf life and color, flavor and texture that adds a new twist to all your eating occasions. Wild About Sprouts™ are incredibly versatile and these tiny veggies are compact and easy to store in the refrigerator, while offering an abundance of micronutrients and twice the protein and fiber of traditionally grown sprouts.

Wild About Sprouts™ seeds are planted directly in 3 ounce packages and the tiny sprouts remain alive and completely untouched until you open the package at home. "Each package is like a tiny garden living undisturbed in your refrigerator," said Dan Sholl, General Manager at Rä Foods, Wild About Sprouts™. "Our sprouts provide an incredibly easy way to add fresh sprouted veggies to all meal occasions including breakfast, lunch, dinner or snacks. It's a good fit for consumers at home looking for some variety, looking to add more healthy food options to their daily diet or those just looking for a new way to enjoy their favorite meals."

Think avocado, sprout and egg toast, breakfast bagel sandwiches and wraps, smoothies, frittatas, burritos and spring rolls bursting with crunchy flavorful sprouts or as additions to pasta salads, stir fry, burgers, tacos or sushi, as fun options for nachos, bruschetta, mixed in to your favorite dips and spreads and so much more.

Rä Foods grows Wild About Sprouts™ using a patented COLD GROWN® process (PAT No. 10015936) that prevents the growth of pathogens and eliminates handling that could introduce contaminants and promote spoilage. As an additional safety step, final product pathogen testing occurs before every shipment. The result is also a naturally long shelf life meaning these sprouts will last long after other produce in your refrigerator spoils.

Wild About Sprouts™ are also produced in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way; being herbicide-free, pesticide-free, non GMO, and using only ¼ cup of water per package with no waste. In addition, each package and growing pad is recyclable.

Wild About Sprouts™ come in six varieties: 100% Clover is sweet and delicate, Broccoli/Clover blend is mild and peppery, the "Spicy Blend" of radish and clover brings heat with a dash of red in the rootlets, Alfalfa has a nutty, mild flavor, Clover/Alfalfa blend is sweet and nutty and 100% Broccoli is strong, bold and peppery.

"Eaten raw or cooked, Wild About Sprouts™ compliment any type of cuisine," added Sholl. "Use them on any dish you want to add color, flavor and crunch!"

For more information on Wild About Sprouts or for store information, visit www.wildaboutsprouts.com, https://www.facebook.com/powerful.little.seeds/ and https://www.instagram.com/wild_about_sprouts/.

