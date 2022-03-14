A wild string of carjackings, collisions leave 1 dead, 1 injured near New Castle Sunday morning

A 48-year-old man was fatally struck and a woman was injured by a stolen vehicle during a string of collisions and carjackings that led to a kidnapping along Route 9 near New Castle on Sunday morning, Delaware State Police said.

At around 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to 4049 New Castle Ave. near New Castle where a 30-year-old woman had entered a parked and occupied SUV through the passenger's side, police said.

The four occupants of the vehicle, including two juveniles in the back seat, were able to get out of the SUV before the woman began driving south on Route 9, police said.

As the driver was attempting to get away, however, she struck a woman who had been inside the SUV, leading to her sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Moments later, the driver struck the 48-year-old man near Route 9 and Boothhurst Boulevard. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

As the woman continued to drive away, she struck and injured a 19-year-old woman near South and Sixth streets in New Castle, according to police. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

As she continued to drive away, the driver crossed over the double yellow line of the roadway and hit an oncoming car head-on near Route 141 and Route 273. The occupants of the oncoming car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the head-on crash, the 30-year-old woman carjacked the vehicle of a man who had stopped to help at the scene, police said. The woman then drove away from the scene as a 77-year-old woman, who was in the passenger's seat of the vehicle, remained inside, police said.

The driver then continued south on River Road where she crashed with another vehicle near Hamburg Road.

An off-duty police officer and a former law enforcement officer apprehended the driver at the scene of the final crash near New Castle before troopers arrived and took the woman into custody.

In addition to several traffic charges, she was charged with kidnapping, two counts of robbery, four counts of reckless endangering, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, all felonies. She was also charged with five counts of terroristic threatening.

She is being held in prison on $254,000 cash bail.

