Wild swimmers apply for River Tone bathing water status

A popular swimming spot could get bathing water status if an application by a wild swimming group is successful.

The site, French Weir Park, at the River Tone in Taunton, has been a frequented bathing spot since 1813.

More than 300 people who swam in the Tone this summer have supported the application.

Janine Appleton, chair of the park's friends, oversaw the process. It was then submitted to Defra (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs).

Defra said it hopes to notify applicants of the outcome of their application by 30 April 2024.

Ms Appleton said: "Wild swimming is so very much valued in our park, and accessed by a huge variety of people from all different backgrounds."

She added that there would be other benefits for "locals who frequent the park...the local small businesses and other community groups, and of course our local wildlife population."

Ocean swimmer Beth French is supporting the application

If the status is agreed, the water quality will be monitored by the Environment Agency to protect the health of bathers using the site.

Wild swimming group The Bathing Station have their base in the park and with a following of more than 1,300 people on Facebook, arrange several meet-ups a week.

Some of their members swim at the park all year round.

World-renowned ocean swimmer, Beth French, who is from Taunton, is also supporting the application.

She said: "Creating a site with safe water to swim in is beneficial not just to swimmers but all water users, both in, on, and beside the River Tone."

Jo Macdonald started swimming with the Bathing Station in March 2022 and says the cold water is "addictive".

"People are always surprised when I say that I swim in the River Tone but it is truly beautiful swimming upstream through Longrun Meadow," she said.

"We see all sorts of wildlife but particularly Kingfishers."

She said that achieving bathing status would encourage more people to feel confident that they can enjoy the benefits of river swimming without fear of becoming unwell.

"This would also help to keep the river environment clean for the wildlife that rely on it as their home or food source.

"With the achievement of bathing status I hope that we would be able to work towards making the entry and exit point more accessible for less able bodied people."

Local swimmer, Steve Coles said: "My grandad used to swim there.

"French Weir has always been an important part of my childhood up til now taking my grandchildren there. It's such a great place for the community. Long may it continue."

The application has also been backed by Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Gideon Amos.

Mr Amos said: ""Gaining Bathing Water Status would be a massive move forward, would give people regular, reliable information on water quality, and ensure water companies have to report pollution if and when they create it."

A Defra spokesperson said: "We are committed to improving the quality of our coastal waters, rivers, and lakes for the benefit of the environment and everyone who uses them.

"We've received a bathing water application for part of the River Tone in Taunton.

"Defra will hold a public consultation on all applications that meet the criteria and evidence requirements for bathing water designation."

