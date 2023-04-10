Wild swimming spots designated as bathing waters

Firestone Bay, also known as Devil's Point, is a popular spot for wild swimming

Four wild swimming spots have been designated as bathing waters ahead of summer.

The sites in Rutland, Devon and Suffolk will receive bathing water status from next month, the government said.

It means the water quality at Firestone Bay, also known as Devil's Point, in Plymouth, will be tested regularly.

It comes after the government said companies could face unlimited fines for dumping raw sewage in rivers in its Plan For Water.

As well as Firestone Bay, three other UK sites have been designated as bathing waters.

Sykes Lane Bathing Beach and Whitwell Creek at Rutland Water, and a section of the River Deben at Waldringfield, Suffolk, will also be officially designated ahead of the 2023 bathing water season.

They take the total number of official bathing waters across the country to 424, the highest recorded.

The government said the proportion of bathing waters assessed as good or excellent had increased from 76% to 93%, while 72% were considered excellent compared with 51% in 2010.

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard made the proposal to Parliament in 2022 to designate Firestone Bay as official bathing waters.

The announcement comes ahead of the summer bathing season

The Environment Agency will take regular samples at the new sites during the bathing season - which runs between 15 May and 30 September.

At Firestone Bay in Plymouth, South West Water will also be required to ensure the water is safe for bathing.

It will assess whether action is needed to cut pollution levels and work with local communities, farmers and water companies to improve water quality at the sites.

Water minister Rebecca Pow said: "These popular swimming spots will now undergo regular monitoring, starting this May, so bathers have up-to-date information on the quality of the water.

"The regular monitoring also means that action can be taken if minimum standards aren't being met.

"We now have more bathing waters than ever, and we've worked hard in recent years to boost their status - with an incredible 93% now classed as good or excellent - and our new Plan For Water will help us go further and faster on our targets."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.