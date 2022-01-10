SC man who texted wife ‘wild tear gas’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

A Fort Mill-area man pleaded guilty Monday to charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, joining five other South Carolinians who have entered guilty pleas for their involvement that day.

Paul Colbath, 65, one of 11 people from South Carolina arrested following the riot, appeared by video before U.S. Judge Randolph Moss in Washington.

Colbath pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a charge which carries a six-month maximum sentence.

“I wish to plead guilty,” Colbath told the judge, repeating again, “I plead guilty.”

Moss, who will sentence Colbath on April 6, said he doesn’t know how much time he will give him.

“The one limitation I have is that I cannot impose greater than six months,” he said.

Colbath was allowed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge because the government had no evidence he assaulted an officer or committed vandalism while in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

During the hearing, assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Prout said the government would be able to prove Colbath traveled from South Carolina to Washington to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally, and, after attending the rally, he made his way to the Capitol.

At the Capitol, after hearing glass break and crowd yell, “Go,” Colbath entered the Capitol, Prout said.

Before entering the Capitol, he had texted “wild tear gas” to his wife, Prout said.

Inside the building, Prout said Colbath helped another person whose eyes were stinging from tear gas, took video and saw signs of vandalism. He then exited the Capitol building and came back in again, she said.

While Colbath was inside, U.S. House and Senate members had already evacuated their respective chambers, Prout said.

Colbath was originally charged with four misdemeanor counts: Disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

Story continues

Colbath was arrested in October after a tipster contacted the FBI National Threat Operations Center to report that he “had been publicly bragging to friends and family” about participating in the riots at the Capitol.

His postal address is Fort Mill but lives in northern Lancaster County, just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

Colbath’s attorney is Emily Harrill, an attorney with the South Carolina public defender’s office.

This story will be updated.