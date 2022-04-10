Wild turkey flies through third-floor window of Upton home

Police in Upton responded to a “non-traditional” call of a wild turkey inside a home Saturday night.

The bird flew through a third-floor glass window and began roaming through the house, police said.

Police caught the bird and determined there were no injuries. It was then released into the wild.

“Policing in a rural community often brings about calls for service that are considered ‘non-traditional,’” Upton Police said. “We applaud Officer Goncalves on his ability to safely remove the turkey before it caused further damage or injured itself.”

