Wild turkeys roam SLO County — and they can get aggressive. Here’s what to do if you see one

While it’s common to see flocks of wild turkeys in San Luis Obispo County, either pecking at lawns or roaming through neighborhoods, the experience can still be intimidating.

These birds, which can run 18 mph on foot and fly up to 50 mph, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are notorious for being aggressive and fearless.

Turkeys in California have broken into homes, gobbled at cars in the middle of traffic and terrorized Amazon drivers and mail carriers.

In San Luis Obispo County, the turkeys are particularly well known on Cal Poly, where a viral video in January 2022 showed them aggressively chasing bicyclists on campus.

Meanwhile, California is seeing a rise in wild turkeys in nearly all parts of the state, The Sacramento Bee reported in April.

Here’s what to know if you run into a turkey.

Wild turkeys are regularly seen in north Morro Bay, scratching for food in yards. These birds were spotted at the corner of Paula Street and Juniper Avenue.

What to do when you see a wild turkey

According to the Humane Society, turkeys have a “pecking order” of dominance and will chase you or block your way if you or your pet act scared.

The nonprofit organization advises that you assert dominance by hazing the turkey.

You can scare turkeys away by making noises, waving your arms, yelling or blowing a whistle. If possible, you can open an umbrella, throw balls or squirt water at the turkey with a hose or squirt gun.

“Although wild turkeys may look large and intimidating, they are usually timid and scare easily,” the Humane Society said.

During mating season from February to May, male turkeys can be drawn and be aggressive to reflective surfaces, such as windows, cars and mirrors, the Humane Society said.

After you’ve hazed the turkey away, cover any shining surfaces.

Wild turkeys are regularly seen in north Morro Bay.

Can I feed wild turkeys?

According to state fish and wildlife officials, “wild turkeys don’t need your handouts.”

Feeding turkeys will make them become comfortable around your property and can cause trouble for you and your neighbors.

When people feed the big birds “they lose their natural fear of people,” agency spokesman Peter Tira told The Sacramento Bee in 2023.

Fish and wildlife officials advise people to remove bird feeders until the turkeys leave the area and install sprinklers if the wild fowl keep roaming into their yards.

Judith Larmore, who took the photograph Feb. 16, 2021, near the Old Santa Rosa Chapel in Cambria and is the chapel’s event coordinator, said of the big birds, “They come and go around the grounds and my front deck. Haven’t seen any since November until today. I think these are the prettiest ones I’ve ever seen. Straight out of ‘Central Casting.’”

Can I kill wild turkeys?

Local municipal ordinances largely prohibit the use of weapons for game hunting in populated areas — so no shooting turkeys in your neighborhood.

You can hunt wild turkeys outside of populated areas in both the fall and the spring during California turkey season, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Those open seasons run from Nov. 11 to Dec. 10, and from March 30 to May 19, depending on what type of weapon is used to hunt them, according to Fish and Wildlife.

You’ll need a hunting license and upland game bird validation before killing one of the birds.

Depredation permits are also required to kill wild turkeys that are causing property damage.

To get a depredation permit, contact your local Fish and Wildlife office.

