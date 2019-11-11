Wild turkeys are terrorizing a town; MLB player calls on the New Jersey governor for help

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Not even Todd Frazier and friends have been safe from the aggressive wild turkey population reportedly plaguing an adult community in New Jersey, according to the MLB all-star's tweets.

Residents of an Ocean County 55-and-up community are being attacked by the gaggle of up to 60 wild turkeys, according to reports this week.

Frazier, a Toms River, New Jersey native, tweeted Sunday morning a photo of his black Jeep surrounded by birds, just a day after he tweeted complaining about all the recent fowl play in town.

"They are a big problem here," Frazier tweeted. "They have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more..."

I have seen the reports about wild turkeys 🦃 in Toms River. They are a big problem here I. Toms River and the Toms River wildlife say they can’t move them. That’s ridiculous. They have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more... — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) November 9, 2019

The tweet was re-tweeted more than 100 times and favorited more than 1,000 times as of Monday morning.

It sounds funny- and it is when it isn’t you- have to admit that—. But those things are vicious. They will attack people and their own reflections in cars. — Michelle ~ Duey to Old Dominion (@MissDS17) November 9, 2019

Residents in a nearby community told News12 that the wild turkeys are flocking in front of cars and doorways, damaging property and even biting and attacking people who try to shoo them away.

Others also chimed in on social media about the nuisance the angry birds have caused.

Animal control needs to step up and move these animals ASAP. State wildlife control needs to figure it out. What’s it going to take? @PhilMurphyNJ — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) November 9, 2019

Frazier in another tweet appealed to Gov. Phil Murphy for help with the town's turkey trouble.

Hey @PhilMurphyNJ, these wild turkeys are obviously a danger to the NJ community. Todd is eager to help. Let’s call the NJ legislature together and come up with an answer to these dangerous animals that trespass, defecate, and possibly endanger our very lives and homes! — Beabull (@MkTeritoryPD) November 9, 2019

According to the report, animal control is unable to do anything about these rogue turkeys because they can't trap wildlife.

As of early Sunday morning, Murphy had yet to respond.

