Wild video: Mass. woman arrested on OUI charge after chain-reaction crash involving Maine cruiser

A Massachusetts woman was arrested Tuesday following a chain-reaction crash involving a police cruiser in Maine, law enforcement officials said.

Victoria Mann, 68, of Lawrence, is slated to be arraigned next month at the York County Judicial Center on charges including operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the Wells Police Department.

A Wells police officer was approaching the Exit 19 intersection while driving east on Route 109 in Wells just before 7:30 p.m. when a driver exiting the Interstate 95 off-ramp ran a red light, causing him to crash into the passenger side of their 2006 Volvo, officials said.

Video of the crash was caught on the officer’s dashcam. It showed the moment Mann’s Volvo pulled out in front of the cruiser and the impact of the collision that followed.

The driver in question, later identified as Mann, was pushed into a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 that were both stopped at a red light waiting to exit the Wells Transportation Center.

Mann, who complained of hip pain but refused treatment, was arrested at the scene. She has since been released on $360 bail.

The officer involved in the wreck suffered an apparent wrist injury and was treated at York Hospital.

Maine State Police were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

