Wild video shows car drive up back of tow truck, flip into air Dukes of Hazzard-style

It looks like a scene straight out of the “Dukes of Hazzard.” A wild video captured the moment a driver hit a tow truck’s flatbed and went flying through the air in south Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the body camera video from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office from the May 24 crash.

In the video, you can see deputies on the side of a traffic incident on Ga. 38/U.S. 84 when a car comes down one of the lanes and doesn’t slow down.

The car goes up the back of the tow truck and flips through the air.

One of the deputies immediately springs into action and rushes to help the driver. Georgia State Patrol confirmed the driver survived the crash but was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the GSP report, the driver’s car “vaulted” approximately 120 feet over the tow truck and hit another car in the back. The car then traveled another 23 feet after impact with the other car.

A Lowndes County deputy was hit by flying debris from the crash and taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Georgia State Patrol Lt. Crystal Zion told ABC News that the crash stresses the importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law.

“It takes out the distractions of driving fast or phones or other people in the car. Basically, you know, when you see those lights to slow down, move over,” Zion said.

It’s unclear what, if any, charges will be filed against the driver, who remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The deputy injured by the debris was released from hospital and in good condition.