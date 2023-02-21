Wild video shows suspected burglar leaping through windows to escape Atlanta officers

A burglary suspect was willing to take leaps and bounds just to escape an arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 11, Atlanta officers were called to the Pavilion Place Apartments on Cleveland Avenue.

Officers were searching for Georgie Delmar, 49, who police say is a burglary suspect with multiple active arrest warrants.

Once officers went inside the apartment, a video shows Delmar running and jumping through a glass window to escape.

The officers outside the apartment began a foot chase with Delmar. Officials reportedly deployed their Tasers several times but the Tasers did not appear to work on the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

The video captures Delmar then running into another nearby apartment building, up the stairs, and jumping through another second-story glass window before falling to the ground.

Officers were able to arrest him before he had another chance to run.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and then taken to the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities said Delmar has 31 previous arrests including previous charges for burglary.

He has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including multiple warrants for burglary and probation violations, officials said.

Additionally, Delmar is charged with two counts of obstruction, four counts of criminal trespass, and four counts of criminal damage to property.

IN OTHER NEWS:







