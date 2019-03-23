Wild videos show cruise ship chaos as rough seas prompt an evacuation

Incredible videos shared on Twitter are showing the wild rough seas that have led to the evacuation of 1,300 people from a cruise ship off the coast of Norway.

The ship, Viking Cruise's "Viking Sky," sent a distress signal Saturday afternoon local time, reporting "engine problems in bad weather," according to CNN. And videos from both inside the cruise ship and from the shore show how bad the seas are.

The BBC reports that at least one of the ship's engines was successfully restarted, enabling the Viking Sky to move a bit further from the rocky shore. Not surprisingly, the BBC also notes, "The area is known as the Hustadvika and is reportedly one of the most dangerous stretches of Norway's coast."

Multiple ships and helicopters are taking part in the evacuation; the Joint Rescue Centre for Southern Norway shared video of the rescue to YouTube.

To complicate matters, a cargo ship with nine people on board hit the same rough waters as the Viking Sky and some of the rescue helicopters had to be diverted for assistance.

Cargo ship w / 9 persons onbord went down close to #VikingSky . Rescue helicopter sent to save crew. pic.twitter.com/Ebu0TIhlIE — Tore (@potifar66) March 23, 2019

A member of the rescue crew told Reuters that eight people had suffered minor injuries and that the rescue attempt will take a while, continuing into the night and maybe even into Sunday. Photos of passengers waiting for their turn at evacuation also hit social media.

Passenger on board #VikingSky Crew is doing a good job. Evacuation is slow. Seas rough. One muster station had a door blow in, injure pax and flood. Moved to midship pic.twitter.com/ndvEaJew8L — David Hernandez (@oxman78) March 23, 2019

Mashable reached out to Viking Cruises for a statement and updates on the ongoing rescue and received the following message in response:

The statement also added that anyone with questions or concerns about specific guests aboard the Viking Sky can find more information right here.