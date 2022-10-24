Wild weekend: Dickinson Police make 5 felony arrests

Oct. 24—DICKINSON — It was a busy weekend for law enforcement on the Western Edge. Dickinson Police officers made several felony arrests during separate calls over the course of the weekend.

In the first incident Gonzalo Manzo III, 18, was arrested on charges of robbery and terrorizing after allegedly brandishing a firearm at a victim near Jaycee Park in south Dickinson around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. The altercation stemmed from a dispute over a windshield alleged to have been broken by the victim.

Dayquan Jones, 23, was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery, terrorizing, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal mischief for his alleged role in that incident. A third suspect Maddison Kruger was arrested for conspiracy to commit terrorizing. All three were taken into custody by the Dickinson Police Department and transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of domestic violence in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue West. The reporting party stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, who had also brandished a knife toward her. The boyfriend was 34 year old Javier Garcia, who left the scene before officers arrived but was later located driving in the West Ridge addition.

Officers attempted to stop Garcia, but he fled the area at a high rate of speed. Garcia's vehicle was rendered immobile after he drove over the center median of 30th Avenue West at West Ridge Drive. He was placed into custody without further incident. He is being charged with aggravated assault, fleeing a police officer, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and driving under suspension/revocation. He was transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Lastly, officers went to CHI St. Alexius Hospital regarding an assault that had occurred at Dickinson State University's DeLong Hall at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday. The victim alleged that he was assaulted by Kaimen Cutway, 18, after a dispute regarding comments made earlier in the evening. The victim suffered a loss of consciousness and nose injury. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Cutway for aggravated assault. He was also transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center, where tentatively awaits a bond hearing.