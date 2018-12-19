The Wild, Weird, Hilarious And Heartbreaking Christmas Wishes From Long Ago

Ever wonder what kids in decades past wanted to receive from Santa Claus?

The R.L. Ripples “Tweets of Old” feed, which shares lines from newspaper items, has been tweeting Christmas wishes from the late 19th and early 20th century:

dear santa: My doll had a very bad accident. She smashed her head in a door so now she hasnt any head. Please bring her a head. Olga



Illinois1903

Dear Old Santa:--I'm lonesome since mamma went to Oklahoma. Please don't forget me. Jno. Nickel



Texas1898

Dear Santy, Please don't come like you did last year and crack my fingers. I want a monkey that runs up a string. Claude Glase



Pennsylvania1895

Dear Santa: Please don’t forget the poor children, especially the boys. I am nearly 6 years old. I have two husbands. My bad husband Kootsie, forgot the watermelon, and Buster, my good husband, loves me and his tricks. Your loving girl, Rhoda IL1906 — R.L. Ripples (@TweetsofOld) December 18, 2018

Dear Santa, I want a little milk wagon, a clown and elephant, and some candy, nuts and fruit. I cut my finger end off and it hurts so bad. Me and Boots Tally were playing with the lawn mower, but we are good boys so come see us. Louie



Mississippi 1911

Dear Santa: Mama says your rain deers are dead and your wagon is broke. But Santay, you can come to the depot and somebody will bring you to our house. Myra



SouthCarolina1914

Dear Santa: Please bring me a bicycle and a steam hammar.

Your dearest boy, Goosey White

P. S. Don't forget I'm a hammer boy.



Pennsylvania1904

Dear Santa: Please bring me a set of furs and a dollie whats pretty. Guy Stubbs says my dollie is ugly. Henrietta



NorthCarolina1900

Dear Santa, I am a little boy ten years old. My father is dead, and my mother’s circumstances will not allow us to have any Christmas. I will thank you for a box of tools and a pair of rubber boots for to serve my papers in bad weather. Very sincerely, Sanford Gladden DC1909 — R.L. Ripples (@TweetsofOld) December 16, 2018

Dear Santa: We just moved out here to the wild & wooly west. we have lots of prarie dogs. Be sure to bring me a gun. Artie, 5 yrs.



Colorado1900

Dear Santa: Please bring me a wagon with ice on it and I want a doll but mama wont let me have it for I am a boy bring me a ring. Cecil



Virginia1902

Dear Santa: My little brother Clyde fell down the other day and broke his face. Please bring him a new one. A false face will do. Lovingly, Walter

New Mexico 1909

Dear Santa, Bring me a doll. If you don’t bring a doll, don’t stop at all. Don’t get sick and die before Christmas. Eugena



WestVirginia1910

Dear Santa, I won’t he here Christmas. I am going to Austin, but please bring me some crackerjack, stuffed dates, pinders, a gun, a deck of cards and a package of cigarettes. Your little fat friend, Waddy

Texas 1900

Dear Santa, Please bring me a stove, a table two chairs and a doll. A soup bone for my dog. My cousin John says he is going to shoot you when you come past his house so you come this way first. good night. Carolyn



Delaware1920

Dear Santa: Mamma says I have been a bad boy and that I won't get any thing for Christmas. Then please take all the little orphans and the poor children something nice. I am so sorry I have been a bad boy. Goodbye. Guy Carricker, Age 10



Kansas1905

Dear Santa, I am a nice girl I study hard. I want an air gun and some shot, and a good sled. Ervine P.S. Don’t forget a football



WestVirginia1908

Dear Santa: I am the worst boy you have ever seen in your born days. But if you give me a pocket knife I'll try to do better. Your friend, Donald

Virginia 1900