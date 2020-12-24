Wild, wet and white: Big storm threatens holiday plans across central, southern, eastern U.S.

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

A sprawling, powerful storm that's already dumping heavy snow across much of the north-central U.S. is taking aim on the East and South, threatening to snarl holiday plans for millions of Americans ahead of and on Christmas Day.

Blizzard warnings are in effect in the northern Plains, where heavy snow and howling winds are combining to create treacherous travel conditions, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said wind chills could dip to 35 degrees below zero later on Wednesday in the Dakotas, pushed by gusts of up to 65 mph. Snow depth could reach up to 6 inches; the highest accumulations will be in west-central Minnesota.

The storm, along with a cold front, will then zoom across the eastern half of the country on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Wild swings in temperatures are also forecast – and weirdly warm weather will be followed by some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

A man uses a snow blower to clear snow near Copley Square on December 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.
A man uses a snow blower to clear snow near Copley Square on December 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The storm will unleash "extreme weather Christmas Eve" in the East, AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. “Make sure you’re ready for that," he warned.

Heavy, potentially flooding rain of 1 to 3 inches is forecast for portions of the eastern third of the country on Christmas Eve, the Weather Service said.

"For many areas, the rain is expected to fall on top of a deep and relatively fresh snowpack from the nor'easter last week, exacerbating flooding concerns as rain could cause rapid snowmelt," the Weather Service said. "Another concern is the added weight that rain could put on top of roofs of buildings that remain covered by heavy snow."

Dreaming of a white Christmas?: Storm could bring snow, cold for some folks

Winds will also howl on Christmas Eve in the East: "Winds are forecast to gust between 50 and 60 mph over a broad area from eastern North Carolina to Maine," AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DeSilva said.

Winds this strong can not only send trash cans and holiday decorations sailing through neighborhoods as dangerous projectiles, AccuWeather said, but trees can be knocked over in the high winds and pose a risk to motorists and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the very cold temperatures behind the front will support snow of possibly several inches across eastern portions of the Ohio Valley and across the central Appalachians on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, the weather service predicted.

Farther south, as the system moves east, severe thunderstorms and the chance of tornadoes will also be possible on Christmas Eve in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The greatest chance for severe storms and tornadoes is in eastern North Carolina, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Falling iguana alert!: Cold weather in Florida may cause iguanas to fall out of trees. But they're not dead.

Christmas Day will be bone-chillingly cold across nearly the entire eastern third of the nation, with the exception of New England, which will be unusually mild and damp. Temperatures in Maine could top out in the mid-50s on Christmas, which will be warmer than in portions of Florida, the weather service said.

South Florida could see temperatures dip into the 30s by Saturday morning, potentially causing cold-stunned iguanas to fall out of trees, the weather service said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm: System will bring rain, wind, snow, temperature swings

Latest Stories

  • Government report warns of potential violence and foreign interference during Georgia Senate runoffs

    With the Georgia Senate runoff races just two weeks away, the Department of Homeland Security is warning of the possibility of “ideologically motivated violence” and even a foreign influence campaign as voters prepare to go to the polls, according to a new internal report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • A US Naval Armada and 2,500 Marines Are Off Somalia to Cover Troop Withdrawal

    The carrier Nimitz and its strike group, as well as the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, are standing by.

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • Russia’s New Territory

    In November, Russia gained a slice of somebody else’s country. It did this not through unidentified troops moving across a border, nor through hybrid warfare. Instead, it negotiated its capture in full view of, and without a single question asked by, the United States or the rest of the world.Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh preceded the annexation. The mountainous region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but since a 1994 ceasefire between the two nations has been controlled by ethnic Armenians. The conflict flared up again in September. Two months later came a peace deal, with Russia the winner: It mediated a ceasefire that placed the Kremlin’s ostensibly peacekeeping boots on the ground. America watched idly as this happened.As Armenia’s traditional protector, Russia held the only leverage to convince Armenia to sign this ceasefire. By signing, Yerevan gave up claims to the territories it had occupied within Azerbaijan since 1994 and gained nothing — bar a ceasefire rather than a forced surrender. In return for securing for its ally a marginally smaller humiliation, Moscow gained a present and a presence.In reality — unless America is prepared to engage fully in the peace process — Nagorno-Karabakh is now Russia’s indefinitely. The Kremlin ostensibly controls the territory for five years, with an automatic rollover for an additional five should none of the three parties to the ceasefire object six months before the end of the mandate.Russia certainly won’t. It is now gatekeeper to a region central to Europe’s energy diversification (reducing the role of Russian imports). If the region is strategically important to NATO, that makes it strategically important to the Kremlin.Armenia, for mistrust of Azerbaijan, will want the peacekeepers to stay. The short but brutal conflict has proven conclusively that Armenia cannot win militarily, and that therefore ethnic Armenians must accept either governance by Azerbaijan or the protectorate of Russia. Weak and broken, Yerevan finds it less of a humiliation to accept Russian tutelage in Nagorno-Karabakh, if only to deny an archenemy a complete victory. But this is a longer-term disaster for the Armenians. It means they are effectively trapped in a Russian embrace. They cannot turn west and cannot turn east — either diplomatically or for investment — because the Russians are now in charge.Though traditionally thought of by Moscow as “on the other side,” Azerbaijan — owing to lukewarm support from the United States and EU in recent years — has been steadily deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, in part from necessity and a lack of serious alternatives. Yet now, with Russian military boots on Azerbaijani territory for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow’s leverage has also become economic leverage: By militarily guaranteeing a transport corridor across Armenia — closed before the ceasefire — to Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, Russia now controls Azerbaijan’s long-sought-after, direct land route from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean and Europe.The West certainly could have seen this coming. This is how it always begins: A toehold soon morphs into a footprint. Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, South Ossetia, Abkhazia — the list of examples goes on. Russian presence becomes Russian control: the only logic of Putin’s neo-czarist ambitions.Indeed, now, only a matter of weeks after troop deployment, the Kremlin is maneuvering: Lines on maps have started to bend and flex. On the Russian Ministry of Defense website, a page shows a map outlining the area where Russian peacekeepers, by the terms of the agreement, are to be stationed and will have jurisdiction within which to operate. On December 13, miraculously, the land they control had expanded. This was changed back to the original on the next day, after Azerbaijani diplomatic pressure. But this activity demonstrates that Kremlin cartographers are getting creative — and very early in this intervention.Rumors now swell of Russian “passportization” in Nagorno-Karabakh. Manufacturing new demographic realities on the ground by granting citizenship has been used to maintain influence in the internal affairs in other post-Soviet nations. Once Russians occupy the area, the Russian state is obliged to step in.It is a classic of the Kremlin repertoire. It preceded the invasion of Crimea. It happened in two regions in Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, again before wars broke out, with Russia coming out as the chief beneficiary. Most recently, passportization has been aggressively deployed in eastern Ukraine, through a helpfully streamlined process. The Kremlin forecasts that there will be over one million Russian citizens bearing newly minted documents by the end of the year. In all of these situations, Russia’s grip is secure.Passportization would mean that a negotiated settlement on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh — what was supposed to be some form of autonomy within Azerbaijan, as in Soviet days — will never materialize. It will instead turn into a Russian-passport protectorate, giving Russia the pretext — or in Moscow’s lexicon, the legal right — to jump into the region were any imagined threat to its “citizens” to emerge.Considering the U.S.-led assistance now poured into Ukraine in the wake of Russian destabilization, it is surprising that more precautionary measures are not being taken in the South Caucasus.Yet time remains for America to step in: The ceasefire shall give way to negotiations for a final peace deal, with much left to decide. The U.S. must fully and comprehensively oppose passportization. American companies should invest in infrastructure and energy projects in the region so as to limit Russia’s room for maneuver. And U.S.-led joint investment initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan would help to cut the dependence of both on Russia.It’s time for America to step up diplomatic and economic efforts and reinsert itself in this process. Otherwise, Russia’s empire will continue to expand unchecked.

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police apologize after handcuffing Black man they thought was credit card thief at Virginia mall

    The Virginia Beach Police Department will investigate the actions of the officer who arrested a Black man while he ate with his family at a Virginia mall.

  • Europe crosses 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as new variant spreads - Reuters tally

    Europe became the first region worldwide to cross 500,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain threatened the region's prevention measures to curb the pandemic. Italy, the nation with the highest death toll in Europe, on Sunday detected a patient infected with the new variant as have Denmark and France. To curb the spread, European countries are considering screening passengers on flights from UK and obligating quarantine for travelers upon arrival.

  • Biden says Trump needs to publicly name who is responsible for the Solar Winds cyberattack

    In remarks delivered on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del., President-elect Joe Biden said President Trump needs to publicly name who is responsible for the Solar Winds cyberattack. Biden said it happened on “Trump’s watch when he wasn’t watching.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr have stated publicly that Russia appears to have been behind the attack.

  • The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

    The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years."Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • Surgeon avoids being struck off after branding livers of two patients

    A surgeon who branded his initials onto the livers of two patients has avoided being struck off despite pleading guilty to assault. Consultant Simon Bramhall used an argon beam machine to mark the organs during transplant operations. His initials were discovered on one of the patients' livers by chance after the donor organ Bramall had transplanted failed about a week after he had carried out the life-saving operation. The 55-year-old resigned from his job at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and was later convicted of assault. However, despite the General Medical Council advocating that he be struck off, a tribunal decided to suspend him after hearing he had been under pressure at the time of the incidents. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal, chaired by Christina Moller, considered that "his actions were seen by colleagues as out of character at a time of work-related stress". "Mr Bramhall has taken responsibility for his actions, pleaded guilty to common assault at the earliest opportunity, demonstrated genuine remorse and sought to apologise," the tribunal said. Mr Bramhall was suspended from the register for five months, but avoided being struck off because it was not "appropriate". The tribunal report said: "Mr Bramhall's assault convictions are not fundamentally incompatible with continued registration, taking account of all the circumstances, guidance and relevant principles. It thus did not consider erasure to be an appropriate or proportionate response."

  • Missouri couple charged with murder of 4-year-old girl they claimed was possessed by a ‘demon’

    The girl’s father said he knew the couple had been beating her for weeks

  • Woman sues after Chicago police drag her from car by hair

    A woman who says she was yanked by her hair from a car by Chicago police during a shopping mall encounter has filed a federal lawsuit against the city. Mia Wright, 25, and four family members claim their civil rights were violated and asserts the May confrontation left her blind in one eye from flying glass caused by police breaking the windows of the car to get to its passengers. “During this attack, Mia Wright could not breathe and was in paralyzing fear as her face and neck were smashed against the concrete ground,” says the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

  • Brexit trade deal marathon heads to the finish line

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union appeared close to clinching a long-elusive trade agreement on Wednesday, raising hopes that they were now set to avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's Day. A senior British government source said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was poised to do a trade deal with the EU, after media reports said the agreement had already been done, just over a week before Britain completes its journey out of the bloc. A source at the EU's executive Commission said talks were still under way - though in their "final stages" - and one EU official cautioned against excluding the risk of a "no deal" scenario on Jan. 1.

  • Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • World's oldest captive giant panda dies

    She leaves behind at least 150 descendants around the world - plus legions of fans, and one doting zookeeper. Xin Xing - the world's oldest giant panda and a matriarch extraordinaire - has died at the grand age of 38. The Chinese-born bear was one of the most famous of her species after giving birth to at least ten cubs during her lifetime. It made her the chief ambassador of China's so-called "panda diplomacy", with her cubs and their offspring sent to grateful zoos around the world. She is thought to have had 153 descendants in all, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, living variously in the USA, Canada and Taiwan. As well as being a record-breaking mother - most pandas struggle to conceive in captivity – Xin Xing was among only a handful of pandas in zoos to have lived beyond the age of 30. Being aged 38 made her the equivalent of at least 110 in human years. Xin Xing - whose name in Mandarin translates as "New Star" - was born in a panda sanctuary in China's Sichuan Province, and transferred to a zoo in the south-western city of Chongqing at the age of one. She was among some 600 giant pandas in captivity, roughly a quarter of the total population. Zookeepers remember her for a prodigious appetite - she could eat 70lbs of bamboo shoots and fruit per day - and occasional fiery temper. However, according to Zhang Naicheng, her keeper for the last 28 years of her life, she grew more placid in her dotage. In an interview to mark her birthday last August - when she celebrated with a slap-up meal of watermelon, bamboo shoots and apple wedges - he said: “She is like a family member to me.”

  • US companies no longer have to pay sick leave to people with Covid after Mitch McConnell reportedly blocks extension

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

    A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina was embarrassed and feared for his life when a police officer looking for teens who might have been breaking into cars held him outside naked and at gunpoint after he peeked out his door to check on the disturbance, the man said in a lawsuit. Body camera video of the June 2019 encounter in Rock Hill shows Officer Vincent Mentesana cursing at Jethro DeVane and telling him not to close the door. Mentesana orders DeVane to stand outside his home naked at 4 a.m., facing the wall, according to the video, which DeVane and his lawyer obtained through a public records request and released Tuesday.

  • Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick airport stays for year-end holidays

    Staying overnight at an airport isn't unheard of, especially if you miss a flight. With the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting trips abroad, some in Singapore this holiday season are going "glamping", or glamourous camping, staying overnight in luxury tents at the retail and leisure wing of the city-state's Changi Airport. "Usually we go out of the country every holiday but since we can't travel much and it's a school holiday, I thought why not do something different for the children," said Fadlina Musa, standing under twinkling fairy lights.

  • Giuliani told to prepare for 'imminent' legal action from Dominion Voting Systems

    Attorneys Tom Clare and Megan Meier from Clare Lock LLP, a law firm that specializes in defamation cases, sent letters on Wednesday to President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and White House counsel Pat Cipollone warning them of "imminent" legal action on behalf of Dominion Voting Systems, CNN reports.Giuliani and Cipollone were also reportedly told to preserve all documents related to Dominion, which has been at the heart of presidential election vote rigging conspiracy theories. The request was vast and reportedly includes records of communications between Trump and any White House employee with Rudy Giuliani, or attorneys Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Lin Wood. Ellis and Giuliani have worked on the Trump campaign's longshot effort to overturn the presidential election results in an official capacity, while Powell and Wood have technically done so independently.Separately on Wednesday, a Dominion executive filed a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign and several conservative media personalities and outlets. And CNN reported last week that the campaign's legal team was already instructing staffers to hold on to documents related to Dominion and Powell in anticipation of legal action.There is no evidence to support the claims by Trump allies about Dominion, or any widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency