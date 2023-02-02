Wild Wing Café announces closure in downtown Spartanburg through sign on front door

Wild Wing Cafe in downtown Spartanburg closed permanently this week.

Spartanburg's Wild Wing Café has posted a sign on its door saying the restaurant has closed permanently.

The downtown restaurant and bar, located at 111 W. Main St., announced it permanently closed this week.

A worker on site said employees were informed the restaurant would close Monday.

Related:Wild Wing Cafe to bring family fun to Spartanburg

The restaurant has occupied the historic Greenewald's building at the corner of Church and Main streets since 2005. When the restaurant moved in, it was the second most historic Wild Wing Café location in South Carolina, dating back to the 1890s.

A sign was posted on the restaurant's entrance on Wednesday.

This isn't the first time the local Wild Wing Café has closed. In 2008, the Wild Wing Café closed. At that time, the restaurant was having financial problems and disagreements with its franchisor.

Employees and customers arrived for lunch only to find Wild Wing Café doors locked and signs posted indicating it had closed. But the restaurant reopened in 2009.

Regular customers can visit the Wild Wing Café franchise's other Upstate locations in Greenville (1025 Woodruff Road) and Anderson (119 Interstate Blvd.).

Samantha Swann covers food and restaurants in Spartanburg County. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her with your burning restaurant questions, recipes, and new dinner specials at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sameatsspartanburg. Can't get enough food news? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for foodies, Spartanburg Eats.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Wild Wing Cafe announces closure in downtown Spartanburg