Wild Woodbury: Red List bird species return after rewilding

Skylarks are among the Red List species to be recorded at Wild Woodbury

A rewilding project has led to the return of a number of bird species that are in critical decline.

Seven birds on the Conservation Concern Red List have been spotted at Wild Woodbury in Dorset.

Dorset Wildlife Trust has been transforming the 170 hectare (420 acre) former agricultural site, near Bere Regis, since acquiring it in 2021.

The charity said it had logged more than 1,600 species on the nature reserve - 300 more than last year.

Nightingale, greenfinch, grey partridge, marsh tit, skylark, nightjar and tree pipit - all Red List species - have been recorded.

A major part of the scheme has been to "re-naturalise" the River Sherford, creating a wetland which now hosts lapwing, golden plover and common snipe.

Future plans include the introduction of grazing animals to create a mosaic of habitats that will improve biodiversity.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.