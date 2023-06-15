Wildcats bred in captivity released into Cairngorms

One of the captive-bred wildcats involved in the release programme

Scottish wildcats bred in captivity have been released into the UK's biggest national park in a bid to save the critically endangered species.

It is the first in a series of trial releases at undisclosed locations in the Cairngorms.

The Saving Wildcats project began introducing the 22 cats to the park last week.

Previous research concluded the species was "functionally extinct" in the wild, partly due to breeding with feral cats.

Disease and habitat loss have also been blamed for reducing their numbers.

Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), which is leading the Saving Wildcats partnership, will monitor the released wildcats using GPS-radio collars.

About 60 wildcats will be released over the next three years.

The project was approved under licence by NatureScot and is the first-ever conservation translocation of wildcats in Britain.

Saving Wildcat's David Field: "The time is now to give the 'Highland Tiger' the best chance of survival and I am thankful for the work of our team members, partners and supporters in making this happen.

"I am also particularly grateful for the support of our local community in the Cairngorms as, without their engagement, we would not have reached this exciting milestone."

One of the parent cats involved in the breeding programme - which will not be released into the wild

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said wildcats were a much-loved native species in Scotland, but its existence was under threat.

She said: "Reversing the dramatic losses in nature that we have seen in recent times is one of the defining challenges that our country faces.

"The Scottish government remains committed to this fight and is actively working towards protecting and restoring our natural environment and the animals that rely upon it."

The project has support from bodies including Cairngorms National Park Authority and Forestry and Land Scotland.