Wildcats play Sooners Thursday
KGUN 9 will have continuing Alamo Bowl coverage throughout the week!
KGUN 9 will have continuing Alamo Bowl coverage throughout the week!
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
Week 17 represents the fantasy football championships for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to bringing home the hardware.
With conference play tipping off in earnest this week, it’s time to update the outlook on candidates for the Naismith Player of the Year.
Big Three and nonunion automakers are now coming to grips with newly empowered workers. Where will it all lead?
Rest easy knowing your TVs, computers and tech toys are guarded from lightning strikes and power spikes.
It was a jam-packed holiday weekend with NFL action sprinkled throughout. Shocking upsets, unreal individual performances and major team statements were made. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the action and provide their instant fantasy reactions every game in Week 16.
Believe it or not, one of them even converts into a bed.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Save more than 40% on a popular Peloton dupe, a Fitbit smart watch, a weighted fitness hoop and more.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
Because of the disparities in competition levels and no upsets as there were earlier in the season, my AP ballot remains relatively unchanged for Week 8.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Eagles game.
If the Cowboys can play better on the road against playoff-caliber teams, why haven’t they? And if they haven’t, should onlookers believe that they can?
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday