Feb. 8—The Wilderness Speaker Series returns with presenters who will talk about the history of lookouts, grizzly bear management and art.

The series aims to raise awareness and inspire discussion on a variety of wilderness topics.

Speakers include local historian and lookout Mark Hufstetler, retired Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly bear management specialist Tim Manley and a panel of artists from past Artist Wilderness Connection residencies.

The series begins Feb. 21 with Hufstetler as the featured speaker. As a professional historian who spends his summers on Baptiste Lookout on the Flathead National Forest, Hufstetler will share his perspective and take a look at the lives of the men and women who have staffed these towers over the generations — a unique shared experience that is remarkably little-changed today.

On March 20, Manley will share how improvements in technology, equipment, and techniques have revolutionized how grizzly habitat is mapped, populations are estimated, and conflicts with humans avoided.

On April 17, the panel of artists will share their stories, sources of inspiration and art created from spending weeks in remote Forest Service cabins in the Bob Marshall Wilderness to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Artist Wilderness Connection artist-in-residency program.

The free speaker series will be held at Flathead Valley Community College Arts and Technology building in the large community room from 7 to 8:15 p.m.

The Wilderness Speaker Series is presented by the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, the Northwest Montana Lookout Association, and the Flathead-Kootenai Chapter of Wild Montana, with support from FVCC's Natural Resources Conservation and Management program.

For more information visit bmwf.org/wss.

Retired Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Grizzly Bear Management Specialist Tim Manley will present March 20 at Flathead Valley Community College as part of the Wilderness Speaker Series. (Courtesy photo)

A painting of Necklace Lakes Basin by 2023 Artist Wilderness Connection artist-in-residence Griffin Foster. A panel of artists from past Artist Wilderness Connection residencies are set to speak April 17 at Flathead Valley Community College. (Photo by Griffin Foster)