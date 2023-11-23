Wilders and the PVV: What do they stand for?

Geert Wilders and his far-right PVV Freedom Party have pulled off an extraordinary political bombshell, winning the Dutch election comfortably, according to initial results.

Wilders softened his anti-Islam rhetoric during the campaign, preferring to focus on issues such as cost-of-living, with some analysts describing him as "Geert Milders".

It remains to be seen whether he can attract enough support from other political parties to form a workable coalition as prime minister.

But what are his PVV's policies? AFP breaks down the election manifesto, including a freeze on asylum, a referendum on EU membership and more oil and gas extraction.

- Islam -

"With a reduction in the asylum and immigration flood to the Netherlands, the Islamisation of our country will also be reduced," says the PVV election programme.

"The Netherlands is not an Islamic country: no Islamic schools, Korans and mosques."

"We want less Islam in the Netherlands and we will achieve that through: less non-Western immigration and the introduction of a general halt to asylum."

"Ban on wearing Islamic scarves in government buildings."

- Immigration -

The PVV proposes a "freeze on asylum" and "a generally more restrictive immigration policy", as well as an opt-out from EU asylum and migration rules.

The party wants to restore Dutch border controls, turning away asylum-seekers attempting to enter the Netherlands from "safe neighbouring countries."

Illegal immigrants will be detained and deported, Syrians with temporary asylum permits will have these withdrawn as "parts of Syria are now safe".

Refugees with residence permits will lose them "if they go on holiday to their country of origin".

EU nationals will require a work permit and the number of foreign students will be reduced, the manifesto pledges.

- Europe -

The PVV wants "a sovereign Netherlands, a Netherlands that is in charge of its own currency, its own borders and makes its own rules".

Therefore, the party rejects any form of "political union" like the EU -- "an institution that is pulling more and more power to itself, hoovers up taxpayer money, and imposes diktats on us".

"The PVV wants a binding referendum on Nexit," the idea that the Netherlands could leave the EU.

Until such a referendum, the Netherlands wants to become a net recipient of EU funds, not a net contributor. The party also rejects any further EU expansion, and wants to restore its veto power in Brussels.

Finally, the PVV wants to tear down the EU flag from government buildings. "We are in the Netherlands. Only the national flag flies here."

- Foreign policy -

"Our guiding principle is: act in the interests of the Netherlands and the Dutch. Our own country comes first."

The PVV is a "great friend of the only true democracy in the Middle East: Israel," says the manifesto.

"Relations with Israel will be strengthened, by moving our embassy to Jerusalem, among other things."

Wilders pledges to close the Dutch representation in Ramallah, home to the "corrupt Palestinian Authority."

Diplomatic relations will be broken off "immediately" with countries with Sharia law and from where Dutch MPs have received death threats.

- Climate -

"We have been made to fear climate change for decades... We must stop being afraid," says the PVV manifesto.

The Dutch have the best water engineers in the world and there is no need to panic about rising sea levels, the document says.

The manifesto calls for more oil and gas extraction from the North Sea and keeping coal and gas power stations open.

"The PVV is also in favour of rapidly constructing new nuclear power stations."

