Wilder's Whole World: The bell is out

B. McDaniel 2022 Spelling Bee Champion Kyle Shearin and runner-up William Burleson are presented their medals by Denison ISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. The win qualified Shearin to compete at the upcoming Grayson County Spelling Bee in February.

School is finally out for Dr. Henry Scott.

The longtime administrator and current superintendent of Denison schools tendered his retirement letter to the DISD school board Tuesday evening. His retirement will take effect at the end of the current school year June 30. The board accepted Scott’s retirement officially at its regular meeting. The members gave him a standing ovation after several complimentary statements.

“I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to enrich the lives of students,” said Scott, who has been with Denison schools for 61 years. “I have enjoyed the interactions with students, teachers and the community; building those relationships have been the pride of my tenure.”

According to Scott, he has based the retirement decision on his age; and that he will miss the ‘tremendous’ support from the public.

“These are exciting times with growth in the district,” continued Scott. “I would like to be here, but I want to make sure there is continuity to deal with that growth.”

In his letter to the board, Scott noted that he ‘…still loves coming to work…,’ but he has ‘…to face the undeniable march of time…..’ He also wrote that he has ‘…had the honor of working with incredible board members over the past 29 years…’ and ‘It has been a privilege to work alongside so many amazing colleagues in many different capacities in more than sixty years in Denison.’ He is also ‘thankful for the incredible career’ he has had and ‘…will sincerely miss the relationships with school family, students and parents.’

“I have been fortunate to work with so many professional people and so blessed to work with outstanding board members,” said Scott, of his 29 years as superintendent – the second longest tenured. “I have enjoyed coming to work every day.”

According to Bob Rhoden, DISD Board president, Scott wants ‘the best for Denison’ and in part chose to retire to give continuity to the school district with the Master Plan and growth on the horizon.

Story continues

“Dr. Scott has been a great leader of our district; we have been so glad to be part of his tenure,” said Rhoden Tuesday evening. “He has meant stability for us for many years; and that has attracted a great staff to our district. It has allowed us to move forward; he’s an amazing man.”

Scott noted the process for hiring a new superintendent.

“The most important decision a school board makes is choosing the right person to lead the school district,” noted Scott. “I have full confidence the board will make the right choice for Denison.”

Rhoden announced that the school board will meet Jan. 25 to begin the process of hiring a new superintendent of schools; no timetable was given.

“Dr. Scott is an educator first; and has served DISD well,” concluded Rhoden.

Scott began his career at Denison in 1961 as a teacher and coach at the junior high school. After two years, he moved to the high school where he taught history and coached almost all sports for eight years. Scott, then, moved to administration when he became assistant principal at Denison High School in 1971. He moved into the principal’s office four years later; and made the leap to central office in 1981 as assistant superintendent for administration. Scott became Denison schools superintendent in 1993.

“I had no idea I might be a superintendent when I started in education,” smiled Scott. “It was only later in my career that I thought I might like it.”

Although he has ‘loved’ every position he has held at DISD, Scott said he really enjoyed being a teacher.

“Every job has been rewarding, but you can’t duplicate being a teacher,” said Scott. “The further you get from teaching, the less rewarding the student relationships are.”

Scott added that if he had to rank the positions he’s held, he would put teacher/coach first with principal a close second and superintendent third.

“I love education; I think we make a difference in children’s lives every day,” continued Scott. “Public education is one of the reasons this country is great. I truly believe that public education makes a difference academically as well as in citizenship in people’s lives. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do in my years in education.”

According to Scott, the highlights of his career include the passing of the bond issues – all five passed during his superintendent stint – having the middle school named after him, the 1984 state football championship, coaching baseball at DHS, the district recent reorganization/consolidation, the opening of the new DHS in 2014, and achieving district ‘Exemplary’ status from TEA.

“But of all the highlights, the teacher/coach relationships I have had with students over the years are the best,” noted Scott. “I still see some of them occasionally; and it warms my heart every time.”

Scott indicated the major change in schools over his career has been the emphasis on broadening relationships outside of school.

“As a district, you have to set a vision of what you expect to be and achieve it,” he explained. “When I started, you concentrated on student relationships, but now, you have to develop relationships with everyone; and work for the schools to benefit all in the community.”

Another colleague who has followed Scott into administration has only praise for his longtime friend.

“Henry Scott is the best boss I’ve ever had,” said John Parker, Scott Middle School principal. “He’s been here for me ever since I came as a teacher and coach 30 years ago.”

“Dr. Scott is extremely intelligent about education; he’s been good for Denison schools,” continued Parker. “I’ve enjoyed working for him. He’s a good man; he’s good for Denison.”

According to Scott, he has no plans in retirement – some travel and leisure reading are the only two things on his list. He does want to stay engaged in the community and will remain in Denison with wife, Inez.

“We love Denison,” said Scott. “Denison is our home.”

Scott went to high school in Colbert and graduated from Oklahoma State University before his education career began in Lamesa, Texas in 1959. He spent 63 years on the job after moving on to Denison.

“I hope people remember me for creating an environment for students to learn at a high level,” said Scott. “I hope we have made a place where people feel valued and supported. The real strength of any school district lies in the quality of the teachers and the staff around them. I have worked for that from the first day I was here.”

Dwayne Wilder

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Wilder's Whole World: The bell is out