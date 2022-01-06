Wildest police reports of 2021: A mower attack, a dead goat and a nude Satan chanter

Each year, the Cop Shop, The Telegraph’s weekly column of police report curiosities, counts down the five strangest incidents. In case you hadn’t noticed, 2021 has served up its share of zany behavior, some of which found its way into Middle Georgia police reports.

So here they are, 2021’s top-five local oddities (in some particular order):

5. A Monroe County man allegedly tried to run down his nephew with lawn mower. Why? Because the nephew reportedly sprayed him with a water hose. In mid-May, the man on the mower, 60, summoned a sheriff’s deputy to Old Cork Road and informed the deputy that his nephew, who is in his 20s, had punched him behind his ear. The nephew said that during their spat he picked up a water hose and sprayed his uncle, who was then riding on a lawn mower cutting the grass. It was then that the uncle reportedly tried to run down the nephew with the mower. The nephew leaped out of the way and pounced, striking his uncle in the back of the head, a sheriff’s report said.

4. An alleged chicken-thieving dog was on the loose near High Falls in March. Feathers were everywhere and the chickens were gone. A man who lives on Big Buck Trail arrived home and discovered two of his chickens missing. The owner of the absent birds alerted the authorities. A neighborhood dog named Buddy, breed unknown, was the suspect. A witness reported seeing Buddy chase one of the chickens into his driveway and break its neck.

3. A naked man in Putnam County in late April was heard yelling gibberish. The man’s girlfriend said he had been outside their house, as she put it, “having an argument with himself.” She added that he had been acting crazy. On the ride to jail on charges of criminal damage to a car, the guy, 51, began chanting, this time informing the deputy that he was talking to Satan. Then the man made an interesting proposal. He said that if the deputy would stop at Dairy Queen and buy him a Diet Coke and some ice cream that he would chill out. When the deputy said no, the man fumed and told the deputy that he would not eat the jail lunch because he was a vegan.

2. Bubba the milk goat turned up dead at a Monroe County farm in early May. Bubba, a white, 250-pound LaMancha dairy goat, had his throat cut or slit or somehow fatally gashed. But by what? Upon finding Bubba expired, his owner, a 64-year-old man who also raises cattle along Blue Ridge School Road, surmised, “I’m thinking it’s a panther.”

1. In early June, a Butts County 19-year-old told the police he was unaware that he may have urinated on a toilet seat at the shop where he worked. The teen said he had used the restroom and that later a man “came outside and began to yell about pee on the toilet seat.” The yelling man, 36, allegedly pulled a handgun, cocked it and, according to an incident report, told the teen, “Come down here, I’m gonna shoot you in your (redacted).” The deputy spoke to the alleged gunman who admitted confronting people “in reference to pee being on the toilet seat,” the report said. The man was arrested on aggravated assault charges.