Wildfire burning on Air Force Academy

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at 1:34 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported that they were aware of a fire burning on Air Force Academy grounds.

Ten minutes later, at 1:44 p.m. CSFD said they had been called to provide aid for the fire. There are no reports of fires burning within city limits.

The FOX21 team is working to get more information. We will report back when we know more.

