Wildfire burning in northern Santa Barbara County scorches more than 5,400 acres

A wildfire burning in northern Santa Barbara County had scorched more than 5,400 acres as of Sunday morning.

As of 7:53 a.m. the Plant Fire had burned 5,464 Acres and 5% contained, according to the Cal Fire incident page.

A total of about 430 personnel were battling the blaze Sunday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said via Twitter.

The fire started at 1:25 p.m. Saturday at Aliso Park Road and Foothill Road in New Cuyama, Cal Fire said, and had grown to 50 acres less than an hour later.

Although Caltrans initially closed Highway 166 from the junction with Highway 101 near Santa Maria to Cuyama due to the wildfire, the highway had reopened in both directions as of 8 a.m. Sunday, the road agency said.

About 430 personnel are fighting the Plant Fire in northern Santa Barbara County as of Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Evacuation orders remained in place Sunday from Aliso Canyon to Wasioja Canyon, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said, and there was an evacuation warning for Cottonwood Canyon.

Smoke from the vegetation fire may be visible in San Luis Obispo County, the SLO County Office of Emergency Services via Twitter.

