Wildfire burns 250 hectares of pine, injures firefighters in France

PARIS (Reuters) - A wildfire in southern France on Sunday burned 250 hectares (620 acres) of pine forest and four firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, authorities said.

William Borelly, spokesperson for the fire service, told France Info that the blaze in Aubais in the Gard region was "very violent" due to strong winds and dry weather.

Some 300 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which was not yet under control by late afternoon, the civil protection services said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that four firefighters had been injured, two of whom were being treated for burns.

Several families and 60 horses were evacuated from the area, the mayor of Aubais told Midi Libre.

As France enters its third heatwave of the summer, regions have been put on high alert for wildfires.

