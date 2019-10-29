The Kincade Fire in California's Sonoma County has forced nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes. Here are the latest updates.

The Kincade Fire ignited in Sonoma County, California, on October 23 and has burned 75,415 acres. It was 15% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The fire forced nearly 200,000 people to evacuate their homes as powerful winds enabled it to spread quickly over the weekend.

The blaze has destroyed 124 structures, including 57 homes, and left 23 damaged. Two first responders have been injured.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) told state regulators that a broken jumper cable on one of its transmission towers may have caused the fire.

PG&E cut power for about 965,000 customers in its largest-ever blackout to reduce further wildfire risk.

As the climate warms, California's wildfire season is getting longer, and weather conditions that bring a risk of wildfires are becoming more common.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Kincade Fire, which ignited in California's Sonoma County on October 23, has torn through an estimated 75,415 acres — an area more than twice the size of San Francisco.

The blaze has forced about 180,000 people to flee, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, with mandatory evacuation orders spanning a large area from Mercuryville to Santa Rosa.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday.

The blaze was 15% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The combination of powerful winds — gusts of up to 102 mph were recorded in the area over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) — and dry, hot weather conditions have enabled the flames to spread quickly.

So far, the blaze has destroyed 124 structures, including 57 homes, and left 23 damaged. Cal Fire reported that two first responders have been injured.

Utility company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) told regulators last week that the blaze may have been caused by a broken jumper cable on one of the company's transmission towers. Sparking PG&E wires also started last year's record-breaking Camp Fire, which razed more than 18,800 structures and killed 86 people in November.

Over the weekend, PG&E cut power to about 965,000 customers to reduce the risk of more fires — the company's largest-ever intentional outage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. That move, the third time PG&E has cut Californians' power this month, was meant to minimize a risk that live wires could spark and start more fires.

The fire may have started at one of PG&E's transmission towers

Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsburg, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019. More

Noah Berger / AP

In a preliminary report, PG&E said it learned of the issue with its broken cable at 9:20 p.m. local time on October 23, when it responded to a problem with a 230,000-volt line that forced a power outage. When PG&E crews arrived at the transmission tower, they found that Cal Fire had taped off an area at the tower's base. Cal Fire personnel pointed out the broken jumper cable.

Last week, PG&E preemptively shut off power to hundreds of thousands of Californians in the northern San Francisco Bay Area, including Geyserville, where the Kincade Fire started. But the company opted to only make targeted power cuts in Sonoma and keep high-voltage lines running in order to continue providing power to other areas. The spark occurred at a tower that had been kept online.

Kincaid Fire More