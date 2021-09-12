Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California

In this aerial photo released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations traffic passes the Route fire, a brush wildfire off Interstate 5 north of Castaic, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations via AP)
·2 min read

CASTIAC, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of a part of a major freeway in Southern California, officials told local media.

The fire, known as the Route Fire, reached 392 acres, or a little more than half a square mile, as of 6:28 p.m. and forced the shutdown of a section of Interstate 5, the Angeles National Forest told KTLA-TV.

KTLA reported that the Route Fire is threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Valley station.

The fire was uncontained as of 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

Elsewhere in California, thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench the state’s massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.

The storms that rolled through Thursday night into Friday were followed by weekend forecasts of clear weather and a warming trend in fire areas into next week.

The National Weather Service said there were more than 1,100 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in California between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Fire officials said lightning strikes ignited at least 17 fires.

Firefighters were diverted from the huge Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe to fight multiple overnight lightning fires throughout El Dorado County, fire officials said. However, most of the blazes were kept to under 10 acres (4 hectares).

Three new fires were reported in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in steep, dense forest areas of the Sierra Nevada.

Up to a half-inch of rain fell on portions of the Dixie Fire, which began in mid-July and has burned through huge swaths of the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades. The second-largest fire in California history has burned 1,490 square miles (3,859 square kilometers) of land and more than 1,300 homes and other buildings. It was 59% contained.

The rain wet tinder-dry vegetation and will cool down the fire for one or two days, which firefighters hoped to use to strengthen and expand fire lines in an effort to finally surround the blaze, fire officials said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rain helps in California fire fight, lightning sparks others

    Thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench California's massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said. The storms that rolled through Thursday night into Friday were followed by weekend forecasts of clear weather and a warming trend in fire areas into next week. The National Weather Service said there were more than 1,100 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in California between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

  • 400 Acre Route Fire Near Castaic Has Traffic Snarled On 5 Freeway North and Southbound

    Road closures related to the Route Fire, north of Castiac, have snarled traffic in the area.

  • Steve Buscemi opens up about the emotional and physical toll of working at Ground Zero after 9/11

    Twenty years after 9/11, Steve Buscemi is looking back at the toll the disaster site had on those who worked to find survivors.

  • FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

    (Reuters) -The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2021, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on Biden to skip memorial events to mark Saturday's 20th anniversary if he did not declassify documents that they have contended will show Saudi Arabian authorities supported the plot. The partially redacted 16-page document released by the FBI outlined contacts between the hijackers and Saudi associates, but no evidence the government in Riyadh was complicit in the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

  • Lightning sparks new wildfires in Sequoia National Forest

    Firefighters are continuing to battle the blazes. Crews were also deployed to search for any other brush fires that were sparked by Thursday night's storm.

  • 5 Fwy closed near Castaic as firefighters battle brush fire

    The 5 Freeway has been shut down near Castaic in both directions as firefighters battle a brush fire.

  • Does the supplement Prevagen improve memory? A court case is asking that question.

    The front of the box of the dietary supplement Prevagen says it improves memory and supports healthy brain function, sharper mind and clearer thinking. The side of the box says: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The disclaimer, required by FDA rules, offers a remin

  • Los Angeles Lakers add John Lucas III as assistant coach

    The Lakers needed to rework Frank Vogel's staff.

  • 'Muscular unionism' of Boris Johnson will not halt independence drive, SNP deputy leader will say

    Boris Johnson's brand of "muscular unionism" will fail to dampen support for Scottish independence because his ministers "do not have the brains to match the brawn”, Nicola Sturgeon's deputy will argue on Sunday.

  • SigAlert Issued By CHP For Wildfire Burning Off Interstate 5, North Of Castiac And Is 0% Contained

    Firefighters battling wildfire off Interstate 5, north of Castaic.

  • No Afghan refugee exodus yet but 'massive displacement' possible -U.N. refugee agency

    The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has not led to a dramatic refugee exodus but the country urgently needs humanitarian aid to prevent economic collapse and major upheaval, the U.N. refugee agency chief said on Friday. Half a million people had been displaced within Afghanistan in recent months, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, a number which would grow if health services, schools and the economy break down. "In reality we have not seen at this point large movements of Afghan people towards the borders of the country," Grandi told Reuters.

  • Penn State defense shines in latest showing against Ball State

    Penn State's offense got off to a better start, but the defense set the tone once again in Week 2 vs Ball State

  • Typhoon Chanthu drenches Taiwan with up to 5 inches of rain

    Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan on Sunday as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast, but no injuries were reported. Airline flights and train service were suspended Saturday as the storm approached. The Central News Agency reported more than 2,000 people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of the east coast county of Hualien.

  • Nuno Espirito Santo reaction: Tottenham boss on Crystal Palace loss

    Nuno Espirito Santo was far from happy with his Tottenham side as they lost 3-0 at Crystal Palace.

  • "Top Delta Symptoms" People Notice First

    Whatever you thought you knew about the coronavirus after last year has changed. "The Delta variant is different from the original COVID-19 in that it's more transmissible," warns Dr. Lorena Garcia is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Chair of the Graduate Group in Epidemiology. Read on for the "top symptoms"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 You May Experience These "Top Symptom

  • New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows

    New Zealand has purchased 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Denmark, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday, as the country struggles with a cluster of infections in its largest city. New Zealand, which reported 20 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Auckland on Sunday, said the vaccines will arrive within days. "There is now more than enough vaccine in the country to vaccinate at the world leading rates we were hitting earlier in the month, and I strongly encourage every New Zealander not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," Ardern said in an e-mailed statement.

  • Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Amelia Hamlin & More Flaunt Fierce Looks On The NYFW Runway

    New York Fashion Week is heating up, with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more catwalk queens taking over the runway! Kendall Jenner walked her first show of the week on Friday for Michael Kors' spring/summer collection. She stunned in a belted pencil skirt, a chic black bra top and open-toed pumps. Gigi, meanwhile, made her debut in the Proenza Schouler Spring 2022 ready-to-wear show on Wednesday, rocking an intricate dress with a high-neckline and a bold yellow and navy print.

  • The 'Old Farmer's Almanac' Just Released the Forecast for Winter 2021-2022

    They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️

  • Two new tropical depressions could form over the weekend in the Caribbean and Atlantic

    Two disturbances on either end of the Atlantic Basin have a high likelihood of forming into tropical depressions or storms in the next several days, while Hurricane Larry continues its unrelenting path north toward Newfoundland.

  • Category 5 Super Typhoon Chanthu heads for direct hit on Taiwan

    Super Typhoon Chanthu, which has maintained an extreme intensity for days, is slated to make a direct hit on Taiwan beginning Saturday, local time.Why it matters: The storm, which currently features maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5, could cause significant damage as it moves across the highly populated island from south to north.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Super Typhoon Cha