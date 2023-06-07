Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts air quality alerts in U.S.: Live updates
Smoke from Canadian wildfires triggered air quality alerts in more than a dozen U.S. states Wednesday, with health officials warning people in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or those with respiratory conditions to limit their time outdoors or stay inside.
The latest on the wildfire smoke impacting the U.S.
• Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket a large swath of the U.S.
• Air quality alerts have been issued in 15 states from Vermont to South Carolina
• Health officials are urging people in sensitive groups, such as children or those with respiratory illnesses, to limit their exposure
• New York City public schools canceled outdoor activities due to hazardous air quality
• You can look up the current air quality where you live here >>>
What wildfire smoke does to the human body
Air quality alerts may warn residents to stay indoors when PM2.5 levels — or particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers — are high.
"In the short term, being exposed to such particles can irritate your eyes, throat, nose, and lungs, and it can also cause you to cough and sneeze, or feel short of breath. It can also cause more serious effects, like triggering asthma attacks. When PM2.5 levels increase, studies have shown that heart and lung issues tend to increase as well," Yahoo News partner Time reported.
"Long term exposure, as in cities where people are exposed to PM2.5 in smog, is especially dangerous. It’s been shown to impair children’s lung development, and it can increase your risk of developing lung cancer or heart disease. For people with chronic heart or lung issues, long term exposure to PM2.5 can increase risk of death."
Ferry boats run along the East River in New York City amid a dense fog caused by wildfire smoke on Wed. June 7, 2023. (Barbara Kempe/Yahoo News)
The same vantage point (above) is seen on a clear day in March 2023. (Barbara Kempe/Yahoo News)
The lower Manhattan skyline is seen through wildfire smoke from Jersey City, N.J. on Wed. June 7, 2023. (Ryan Miller/Yahoo News)
The hazy sky on Manhattan's Upper West Side, as seen through a closed window on Wed. June 7, 2023. (Caitlin Dickson/Yahoo News)
How to protect your pets from Canadian wildfire smoke
A man walks his dog Tuesday in New York City. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) offers the following tips:
• Keep windows and doors shut.
• Keep pets indoors as much as possible, allowing cats and dogs outside only for brief bathroom breaks while air quality alerts are in effect.
• Don’t allow pets to do any heavy outdoor exercise until smoke and dust have settled.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends keeping indoor air clean by avoiding frying foods, burning candles, smoking or doing any activities that could add particles to your home.
High-quality filtration masks like N95s can protect humans from fine particles in wildfire smoke. But the CDC and AVMA have advised against putting masks on pets — despite a spike in pet mask sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks can be distressing for animals and make it more difficult for them to breathe.
How to look up the air quality where you live
(AirNow.gov)
The U.S. Air Quality Index or AQI measures air quality and the amount of pollutants in the air on a 0-500 scale. And the Environmental Protection Agency has an online dashboard (AirNow.gov) where you can type in your location (or any location) to find out the current AQI in real time.
In New York City, for example, the current AQI is 168, which is considered “unhealthy.”
You can look yours up here.
NYC public schools cancel outdoor activities due to hazardous air quality
New York City public schools have canceled outdoor activities for Wednesday, citing poor air quality.
Mayor Eric Adams, noting that school will still be in session, said in a statement:
“While conditions are anticipated to temporarily improve later tonight through tomorrow morning, they are expected to deteriorate further tomorrow afternoon and evening," Adams said. "Currently, we are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports.”
How smoke transforms the sky's colors
The sky above the Hudson Valley. (Colin Campbell/Yahoo News)
Matt Sitkowski, the Weather Channel's science editor in chief, told CBS News why the blanket of wildfire smoke appears to transform the sky's colors, with the sun and moon becoming red orbs against the smoky gray haze.
"The sky is blue, for example, because small particles in the atmosphere scatter short wavelengths of the visible light spectrum more strongly than long wavelengths," Sitkowski said, noting that blue-colored light has shorter wavelengths while red-colored light has longer ones.
"When smoke is in the atmosphere, it not only makes the sun dimmer, it increases the amount and size of particulate matter in the atmosphere that absorbs more of the shorter wavelengths, leaving longer wavelengths to reach our eyes," he explained.
Do masks help?
A woman wears a face mask as smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of Manhattan on Wednesday as seen from Weehawken, N.J. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images)
Wearing masks can help if you are outside, but the best bet is to stay indoors if you are in a high risk group.
"One of the main health concerns with wildfire smoke are the small particles that can get past our body’s frontline defenses, settle in the lungs, enter the bloodstream, and potentially damage other parts of the body," Dr. Lucky Tran, director of science communication at Columbia University, told Yahoo News. "Yesterday, the concentration of small particles (called PM2.5) in the air in New York City reached around 30 times the World Health Organization’s recommend annual mean concentration standard. Well-fitting, high-quality masks like N95s are specifically designed to filter out small particles, so it’s a good idea to wear N95 masks to protect your health when air quality levels are low due to wildfire smoke."
The California Department of Public Health notes that while respiratory masks can help filter out fine particles, they do not protect against the hazardous gases in smoke.
William Barrett, national senior director of clean air advocacy with the American Lung Association, said that it's "important to not be relying on a mask as your primary protection source."
"For example, N95 masks, while they can do a better job of filtering out particles than a standard dust mask or surgical mask, they might not fit children properly," Barrett told Yahoo News. "They also might make it more difficult to breathe if somebody has a preexisting respiratory condition. The Lung Association's number one recommendation is that people should stay indoors to the greatest extent possible to avoid exposures. And then second to that is really trying to protect the air in your home — keeping doors, windows, everything closed as much as possible and trying to circulate air in the house.”
Smoke from wildfires in Canada blankets the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
States that have issued air quality alerts so far
(AirNow.Gov)
Health officials in 15 states and Washington, D.C., issued air quality alerts Wednesday, warning that fine particulate matter from the wildfire smoke could exceed unhealthy levels and make breathing difficult, especially for people in sensitive groups, such as children, those over the age of 65 or with underlying respiratory conditions.
• Vermont
• Massachusetts
• New York
• Connecticut
• Rhode Island
• New Jersey
• Pennsylvania
• Delaware
• Ohio
• Kansas
• Maryland
• Michigan
• Washington, D.C.
• Virginia
• North Carolina
• South Carolina