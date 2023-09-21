When will wildfire smoke move out of Sacramento? Here’s your latest air quality forecast

The Sacramento region continues to face poor air quality, as wildfires in Northern California rages on.

Forecasts from the U.S. Air Quality Index show that Sacramento’s air is at moderate on Thursday and Friday, which means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke from the fires has been creating hazy conditions Wednesday and will go into Thursday.

Lofted wildfire smoke will continue to create hazy conditions across much of Northern California tonight and into tomorrow.



For current air quality information, head to https://t.co/SQce9GZSe3 #Cawx pic.twitter.com/J9o1E5gId8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 21, 2023

There is also a red flag warning for areas north and west of Sacramento until 5 p.m. Thursday due to northerly winds going up to 25 mph with gusts going as high as 35 mph. The service adds that there is low humidity and advises people to take fire safety precautions, as these conditions make it easier for fires to spread and start.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect thru 5PM today. Sustained northerly winds of 20-25 mph & gusts up to 30 mph have been observed, & gusts up to 35 mph continue to be possible thru this morning. Low humidity is expected this afternoon. Practice fire weather safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mbpILMdlD7 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 21, 2023

When will the smoke clear out?

Dakari Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that the smoke will likely move out of the Sacramento area by early morning Friday.

By late morning, about 10 a.m., the smoke should be cleared. Dakari added that this may change throughout the day.

