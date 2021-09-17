What wildfire smoke toxins could you be inhaling?
Have you ever wondered what you're breathing into your lungs if you inhaled wildfire smoke? It's not just the smoke that can drastically impact your health.
In 2016, an Oregon man may have dissolved after trying to soak in a thermal area.
In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death. “It’s a natural process where the body is returned to an elemental level over a short period of time,” said Viddal, who likened the practice to backyard composting of food scraps and yard waste. “This is the same process but done with a human body inside of a vessel, and in our case, in a controlled environment.”
The KNP Complex fire is closing in on the Giant Forest sequoia grove in Sequoia National Park, California.
Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem that NYC Audubon has documented for years, said Kaitlyn Parkins, the group’s associate director of conservation and science. “We had a big storm and sort of weird weather and lots of birds, and that’s sort of the perfect combination that can lead to bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.
Jack Dwyer pursued a dream of getting back to the land by moving in 1972 to an idyllic, tree-studded parcel in Oregon with a creek running through it. From dusty towns to forests in the U.S. West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn't enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed, but illegal marijuana farms — which proliferate despite legalization in many Western states — are adding strain during a severe drought.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Kevin Rivera owes his life to a man he will never meet. Rivera, 18, was leaving his part-time job at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Surrounded by waist-deep water, he searched for a sidewalk. Instead, he was pulled into a ravine and through a narrow sewer pipe in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I couldn’t comprehend where I was, or where I was going,” said Rivera,
There are three disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic Friday and two have a high chance of turning into a tropical depression, possibly during the weekend.
Fall armyworm devouring a soybean leaf. Scott D. Stewart, Author providedAcross the Northeast, Midwest, South and Southwest United States, homeowners are watching with horror as their lawns turn from green to brown, sometimes in less than 48 hours, and wondering, “What happened this year – and how did it happen so fast?” The culprit: the fall armyworm. As an entomologist, I can attest that their appearance is nothing new: They’re an annual problem, but the scale of this year’s invasion is unprec
A 14-year-old schoolgirl is in the running to win a £1 million prize from Prince William, after inventing a solar-powered iron cart to drastically cut pollution.
Images released by NASA on Friday show the KNP complex fire burning around Sequoia National Park, home to the world's largest tree.
First major fall storm of the season will be impactful in southern British Columbia, especially after a summer of dangerous heat and strong drought.
Ella Emhoff is one activist featured in the campaign for the fall "Earth Explorer" collection that hosts a number of weather-ready looks.
Hurricane Ida was a monster storm. But New Orleans learned lessons from Hurricane Katrina and made itself more resilient. The world should take note.
When she pushes it with her paddle, and it hisses – nightmare fuel
(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is spreading to the fertilizer and meat industries, risking tighter food supplies and even higher prices.Major fertilizer producers Yara International ASA and CF Industries Holdings Inc. said soaring energy costs are forcing them to halt some output of nutrients crucial for growing crops. The shutdowns also risk hitting other parts of the food supply chain by crimping supplies of carbon dioxide, which is used in stunning animals for slaughter and food packag
When residents in Union Hill, Virginia, decried the pipeline as a form of environmental racism, the energy company insisted it wasn’t Residents of Buckingham County at a town hall meeting about a proposed compressor station in Union Hill, Virginia. Photograph: Steve Helber/AP As fracked gas fields in West Virginia boomed over the past decade, energy companies jumped at the chance to build massive new pipelines to move the fuel to neighboring east coast markets. The 600-mile Atlantic Coast pipeli
As fires spread through the Sequoia National Park, the world's largest tree is protected with a fire-resistant blanket made out of aluminum foil.
Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.