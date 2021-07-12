Wildfire south of Yosemite forces evacuations
A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park and by evening covered more than 6 square miles, triggering evacuations in areas of two counties. (July 12)
A wildfire burning southwest of Yosemite National Park in California grew to 4,000 acres on July 11.The River Fire jumped from 800 acres to 4,000 acres in a few hours on Sunday, prompting evacuations in communities across Madera and Mariposa counties.Authorities said firefighting efforts have been hampered due to hot, dry and windy conditions. As of Sunday night, the fire was 5 percent contained.This footage shows the smoke from the fire in Mariposa. In an Instagram post, the source said she “may have to evacuate soon.” Credit: @infamous_d_74 via Storyful
The Beckwourth Complex Fire, fueled by a Western heat wave, crossed into Nevada and was 8 percent contained.
“We are concerned due to the heat.”
The latest in a series of severe heat waves to affect the West continues Monday, although conditions are not expected to be quite as extreme as they were during the weekend. The big picture: The heat, combined with a deepening drought and lightning strikes, has set more than 1 million acres of land in California, Oregon, Washington, and Canada ablaze, with smoke obscuring the skies thousands of miles away.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers:
The blazes come as the West is in the midst of a second extreme heat wave within just a few weeks and as the entire region is suffering from one of the worst droughts in recent history
Some areas of Klamath County were evacuated as the wildfire, which was zero percent contained Sunday, continued to spread, officials said.
People are dying. Aquatic animals are baking in their shells. Fruit is being cooked on the tree. It’s time to act In April, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino, where he announced a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. On July 8, Newsom added nine more counties to the state’s emergency proclamation. Photograph: Kent Porter/AP Human beings crave clarity, immediacy, landmark events. We seek turning points, because our minds are
More than 30 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings or advisories across the West on Saturday, as forecasters warned of more record high temperatures.Of note: McCarran International Airport tied Las Vegas' all-time record highest temperature of 117°F on Saturday evening, per a National Weather Service statement. Flights were canceled at the airport Friday as the temperature hit 116°F.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Death Valley Temp Update
Excessive heat warnings were issued for the Antelope Valley, interior San Luis Obispo County and Cuyama, where temperatures could climb to 115 degrees.
Wet bulb conditions - when heat and humidity are both so high that sweat doesn't evaporate - are occurring the US decades before scientists expected.
