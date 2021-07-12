Wildfire south of Yosemite forces evacuations

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park and by evening covered more than 6 square miles, triggering evacuations in areas of two counties. (July 12)

