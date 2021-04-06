Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park 45% contained

·1 min read

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters are making headway against a blaze in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

The fire in the park’s North Unit tripled in size on Sunday, threatening park staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground. North Dakota Forest Service Acting Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill said Tuesday that the blaze is 45% contained.

But she said the fire has consumed about 5,000 acres and the campground, other infrastructure and some private homes on the fire's north end remain at risk.

Federal forestry officials have closed more areas in the park, including the CCC Campground, Summit Campground, several trails and the Summit Overlook, Beth said.

They also have issued emergency restrictions on fires and shooting in all national forest lands in a host of North Dakota counties since conditions are ripe for fires.

Wildfires have burned more than 47 square miles (121 square kilometers) in North Dakota this spring. Fewer than 15.6 square miles (40 square kilometers) burned all of last year.

Recommended Stories

  • US Army embarks on competitive prototyping journey for Arctic vehicle

    The U.S. Army will evaluate two different prototype vehicles capable of operating in extreme cold weather this year. One of these vehicles will become the new cold weather all-terrain vehicle.

  • How Space Junk Is Going To Cost Us — Big Time

    When mankind began launching satellites into low-Earth orbit, major strides were made in everything from telecommunications and astronomy, to military security. However, the combination of currently...

  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to become first Cabinet secretary to visit Israel next week

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to travel to Israel next week, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: This will be the first Cabinet-level visit to the Middle East from the Biden administration, which has been shifting attention away from the region and toward China and Russia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Austin is expected to arrive on Sunday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The agenda will include Iran and other regional issues like Syria and Lebanon, Israeli officials say.Israeli officials also intend to raise U.S.-Israel security understandings, reached in the final weeks of the Trump administration, on maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region. Israel wants to ensure the Biden administration is committed to those understandings.It's not yet clear whether Austin will make other stops in the Middle East. The Pentagon declined to comment for this story.Worth noting: In recent weeks, there has been an escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran in the Red Sea and the Gulf.According to several reports, last month Israel sabotaged dozens of Iranian ships and tankers that had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.The Iranians retaliated by attacking two ships owned by Israeli businessmen in the Gulf, signaling to Israel that its ships are vulnerable too.On Tuesday, an Iranian ship operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Wealthiest NYC Residents Will Pay Highest Tax Rate in Country under New Budget Deal

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are finalizing a budget agreement that would impose $4.3 billion in new corporate and income taxes per year, bringing the tax rate for top earners in New York City to the highest combined local rate in the country. The budget proposal, which was due April 1, would create a new “millionaire’s tax” that increases the combined state and local rate for wealthy New York City residents to between 13.5 percent and 14.8 percent — the highest income tax rate in the country. Individuals who earn more than $1 million and couples earning more than $2 million would see their rates increase from 8.82 to 9.65 percent through at least 2024. Additionally, two new tax brackets would be introduced: one taxing income above $5 million at 10.3 percent and another taxing more than $25 million in income at 10.9 percent. The state’s corporate franchise tax would also increase from 6.5 percent to 7.25 percent through 2023. Despite a $12.6 billion infusion of cash from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus measure that US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) has said is enough to balance the budget. Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, called the planned tax hikes “economically risky and fiscally unnecessary” as the state has received $12.6 billion in cash from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID response plan that Schumer has said is enough to balance the budget. “The simple truth is we have $22 billion more than the state expected when the budget was proposed in January — $22 billion over the next two years,” he said, according to the New York Post. “That’s almost $1 billion a month.” Democratic mayoral candidate Ray McGuire, a former Citigroup executive, on Monday warned that the tax hikes “will push companies and higher-income families out of the city, which will cost us tax revenue and jobs.” “If we needed to raise taxes to balance the budget, I would agree that people like me who have done well should pay more to help our city,” he said. “But thanks to billions in aid from the federal government, we don’t need to raise taxes.” Lawmakers are still working to finalize the $200 billion budget agreement five days after the deadline after disagreements over a plan to legalize sports betting and whether to give benefits to illegal immigrants and ex-convicts.

  • Study: Drought-breaking rains more erratic, rare in US West

    Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released Tuesday that concludes the situation is worsening. The most dramatic changes were recorded in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between rainstorms grew from about 30 days in the 1970s to 45 days between storms now, said Joel Biederman, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southwest Watershed Research Center in Tucson, Arizona. The consequences of the intense dry periods that pummeled areas of the West in recent years were severe — more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation to support livestock and wildlife.

  • Chicago mayor calls for reform after 13-year-old Adam Toledo shot dead by police; family wants to see police video

    Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy who dreamed of becoming a police officer, was fatally shot after Chicago police chased him into an alley a week ago.

  • Facebook did not hire Black employees because they were not a 'culture fit,' report says

    "There's no doubt you can do the job, but we're really looking for a culture fit," a Facebook hiring manager is accused of telling a Black candidate.

  • She thought she was passing a kidney stone. Then she had a baby in the toilet.

    Melissa Surgecoff said she had no idea she was pregnant when she gave birth to her son in a toilet on March 8.

  • 62 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine need to be checked for contamination and may need to be thrown out, the New York Times reports

    The millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses have to be checked thanks to a cross contamination issue that ruined up to 15 million doses.

  • Manufacturer that ruined 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses once got a $163 million federal contract to improve its facility: NYT

    The federal government first invested in the Emergent BioSolutions more than eight years ago, the New York Times reported.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants donated tens of thousands of dollars to a Republican group that's pushing voter suppression laws

    After pledging to halt all political contributions in early 2021, Facebook donated $50,000 to a Republican group that supports voter suppression laws.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Khloé Kardashian's team is scrambling to erase all traces of a photo of her that was posted online 'by mistake'

    Kardashian's rep told Page Six that the photo of her standing by a pool was "posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant."

  • Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nation's latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients. Treatment with artificial lungs, known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is much more likely to be deployed for patients under age 65, explained Marcelo Cypel, surgical director for the extracorporeal life support program at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN). Last week, there were a record 19 ECMO patients at UHN, 17 of them with severe COVID-19.

  • The GOP's flailing response to the Georgia voting law backlash shows how lost the party is

    In a strange twist of events, the typically pro-corporate, hyper-patriotic GOP is now calling for boycotts of Coke, and America's favorite pastime.

  • A Miami affair to remember: Larsa Pippen and her married boyfriend split. What we know

    They said it wouldn’t last.

  • Former Trump staffers are facing a 'job desert' in Washington after the Capitol siege

    Armstrong Williams, a Trump world insider, told The Post that he's seen "many, many people" lose job offers following the Capitol riot.

  • Woman shot dead by Miami-Dade police during eviction at Brickell apartment, cops say

    A woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon by Miami-Dade police officers after she fired on them while they served an eviction at a Brickell high-rise apartment building, the agency said.