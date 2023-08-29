Wildfire threat looms for Northern California as weather service issues red flag warning

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday as portions of the Sacramento Valley brace for “critical fire weather conditions.”

According to the weather service, a red flag warning is issued when fire conditions have either entered the area or are expected soon. The area’s first warning of the year will go into effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday for fire zones that cover most of the Sacramento Valley.

The advisory extends to the following counties, according to the weather service:

Sacramento

Yolo

Tyba

Sutter

Butte

Colusa

Glenn

Tehama

Portions of Shasta, mainly Redding

The mix of gusty wind, low humidity and high temperatures could cause a wildfire to grow quickly in both size and strength.

RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the parts of the Sac Valley.



11 PM Today - 8 PM Wednesday.



Breezy northerly winds + low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions in the warning area.



This is NWS Sacramento's first Red Flag Warning of 2023. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/VIqVsmwsaU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 29, 2023

The “highest threat” will be on the western portion of the Sacramento Valley, along Interstate 5, according to the weather service. Winds are expected to whip between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts from 30 to 35 mph.

In the capital region, maximum temperatures are forecast to range from the mid 90s to high 90s through Thursday, according to the weather service. The area could see haze and smoke early Wednesday morning, coupled with winds from 6 to 11 mph.

Conditions are expected to clear up ahead of Labor Day weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures between the high 70s and high 80s.

What’s the air quality in the Sacramento region?

According to an air quality forecast from Spare the Air, winds will push smoke from wildfires in the far northwest corner of California and southern Oregon into the Sacramento region starting Tuesday.

The result: Polluted air.

The forecast for Tuesday has air quality at 87 AQI, according to Spare the Air. Wednesday’s forecast is to be 100 AQI.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, AQI readings between 51 and 100 are considered “acceptable” but conditions could affect those extremely sensitive to ozone.

PG&E power shutoffs are ‘likely’

Due to the high wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said public safety power shutoffs were “likely” to occur in portions of seven Northern California counties.

The shutoff could begin around 3 a.m. Wednesday and affect about 8,000 homes and businesses, the utility company said in a news release.

Customers in parts of the following counties may loose power:

Colusa

Glenn

Lake

Napa

Shasta

Tehama

Yolo

The largest potential shutoffs were set for Shasta and Tehama counties.

