Wildfire threatens giant sequoias at Yosemite National Park

Storyful

Firefighters used “intentional fire” to help create a control line to contain the Washburn fire burning in Yosemite National Park on Monday, July 11.Video released by Yosemite Fire and Aviation shows a firefighter using “offensive firing” near the park’s south entrance on Monday, the organization said.The Washburn fire spanned 2,340 acres and was zero percent contained as of Monday afternoon, Yosemite Fire and Aviation reported. More than 500 firefighters were working to control the blaze.According to fire officials, firefighters are prioritizing the protection of the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias. Credit: Yosemite Fire and Aviation via Storyful