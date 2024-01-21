Wildfire Threatens Homes in Northern Colombia

Authorities worked to fight a wildfire as it approached residential areas near Floridablanca, Colombia, on January 20.

Video filmed by local resident Maria del Pilar, @mapica1968, shows smoke as the fire neared homes on Piedecuesta road outside Floridablanca on Saturday.

Local news reports said the fire near Floridablanca, which was previously deemed under control, reignited on Saturday and area residents were evacuated.

Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said it activated the country’s National Forest Fire Response Protocol and Municipal Risk Management Council to mobilize the armed forces, Civil Defense, National Police, and other agencies to respond to multiple active wildfires. Credit: @mapica1968 via Storyful