Wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed giant sequoias
Officials say part of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California's famed giant sequoia trees. (July 8)
Officials say part of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California's famed giant sequoia trees. (July 8)
A wildfire is threatening a famed giant sequoia tree grove in California's Yosemite National Park, officials said Thursday.
Kung Fu Panda introduced audiences to Po (Jack Black), a clumsy panda obsessed with martial arts who — spoiler alert — becomes the famed Dragon Warrior. In the movie, everyone doubts Po, confident in their surety that he can’t possibly be a great warrior. In the end, he proves them wrong, but they had every reason to believe in their convictions. Pandas are, after all, among the most slow-moving and docile animals on Earth. If you’ve grown up always having been aware of pandas, it doesn’t seem a
Some local politicians in Ukraine decided to support the Russian army on occupied territories – not all of them got supported in return.
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rise 372,000 vs estimated of 268,000 * Data strengthens bets of 75 bps Fed hike this month * Peru's sol rises after 50bps interest rate hike overnight (Updates prices) By Susan Mathew July 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies and stocks rose on Friday, shurgging off brief losses made after a much stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. payrolls firmed the case for another big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Fed's move has been anticipated. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies index edged up 0.1% after dipping briefly into the red following the data, while its shares counterpart was last up 0.5%.
Zoe Kolpack was standing along the Highland Park Fourth of July parade route when she and three of her family members were shot.
Kyle Kallander has a unique perspective on the latest round of chaos in college athletics. As the final commissioner of the late, great Southwest Conference, he knows nothing is sacred. "Depressing is the first word that comes to mind,” said Kallander, who now leads the Big South Conference, an FCS league based in North Carolina.
Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on July 4 with gun and weapon charges.
The Truly Poolside Variety Pack features boozy flavors like strawberry melon fizz and piña colada style
Wildfire burning in an area of park first protected by President Abraham Lincoln in 1864.
Tech. Sgt. William F. Teaff was assigned to the 351st Bombardment Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force, when his plane was shot down in March 1944.
A medical breakthrough is offering promise for cancer patients.
The world’s second-largest rare earth reserve has been discovered in Turkey, officials say, but experts warn that turning rare earth deposits into financial success is easier said than done.
The 1980s deeds between the USC and the donor stipulated that if USC doesn’t uphold the terms, it could lose the island to UGA.
Although it looks like someone mixed up the DNA for a deer and a fox, South America’s native maned wolf is neither. In fact, the animal isn’t even a part of the family that it is named after. Instead, the maned wolf is scientifically known as Chrysocyon brachyurus, a name that suggests it rests in … The post Maned wolf is a strange cross between a fox and a deer, and you’ve never seen anything like it appeared first on BGR.
You may never have to plug into a campsite or fill up a water tank again.
Invasive giant African land snails that can eat building plaster and stucco, consume hundreds of varieties of plants and carry diseases that affect humans have been detected once again in Florida, where officials said Thursday work has begun to eradicate the pests. The snails, which grow as long as 8 inches (20 centimeters) and have a distinctive whirled, brown mottled shell, were confirmed by state agriculture officials in New Port Richey, Florida, on June 23. The location in Pasco County is just north of the Tampa Bay area on the Gulf coast.
The report finds that tsunami waves would reach shorelines in many places in minutes along the eastern side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay and Alki Point.
Jabs and blows from a mantis shrimp can shatter clam shells and “slice human fingers to the bone.” Here’s everything to know about them.
The birth of three Sumatran tigers at the ZSL London Zoo is a global success for conservation efforts working to increase the critically endangered species' population
There are no tropical threats to Florida for the next week to 10 days.