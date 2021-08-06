The Dixie Fire is now the 3rd largest wildfire in California history

Andrew Freedman
·3 min read

Wildfires are expanding in Northern California after destroying communities nestled in the Sierras on Wednesday night and Thursday, with the Dixie Fire now ranking as the third largest blaze in state history.

Why it matters: Yet again, California is giving the country a lesson in what climate change looks like after just 1.2°C (2.16°F) of global warming.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The West is in the midst of a brutally hot and severe drought, and fires are burning in areas where wildfire risk indices are off the charts -- and peak fire season doesn't arrive for another month.

The big picture: With multiple record-shattering heat waves, the worst drought seen across the West this century, longstanding forest management practices that have loaded forests with more trees to burn, and human-caused climate change escalating things further, the West faces a calamitous end of summer into early fall.

Data: Aon’s Catastrophe Insight division via NIFC; Note: Data for July 8-9 in Arizona was removed due to a data reporting discrepancy; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Details: The small Sierra town of Greenville, California, located about 160 miles northeast of Sacramento, was largely destroyed on Wednesday night into early Thursday as the Dixie Fire surged northward amid high winds, extremely dry air and hot temperatures.

  • On Thursday night, the same fire continued to threaten communities in Plumas County, as more mandatory evacuation orders were issued — including for the town of Susanville in nearby Lassen County.

  • In Susanville, the skies turned a "Blade Runner" orange as the fire advanced and residents were ordered to evacuate.

  • By Friday morning, the Dixie Fire had exploded in size to more than 432,800 acres, making it the largest single fire — and third largest overall, including fire complexes — in California history.

Threat level: A low pressure area in the upper atmosphere made the fire situation even more perilous Thursday into Thursday night, as towering thunderstorms formed over and downwind from the fires.

  • These storms caused winds to suddenly shift, forcing firefighters to repeatedly disengage from the blaze.

Context: Human-caused climate change is driving an increase in the likelihood and severity of heatwaves and droughts, and is behind a trend toward larger wildfires in much of the West, studies show.

  • Last year was California's worst wildfire season on record. So far, this season is ahead of last year's pace. The fires aren't limited to California, either, with 100 large blazes burning in 14 states.

What's next: In addition to the wildfire challenges California and other Western states face, drought impacts on California water and power resources are an increasingly big concern as well.

  • On Thursday, Lake Oroville fell to an all-time record low, shutting down the hydropower facility there and further straining an already stressed state grid.

  • In an effort to prevent future wildfire and other climate change-related disasters, the Biden administration on Thursday announced the largest-ever expenditure of resilience funds in a single year — $3.5 billion. This includes $484 million for California, according to the White House.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.

    Officials say Northern California's Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles (285 square kilometers) between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country. The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres — an increase of 71,000 acres from the night before. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation's largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres.

  • California Gold Rush town 'destroyed' by state's largest wildfire

    The Dixie Fire, the largest burning in California, has razed much of the town of Greenville.

  • Massive California blaze levels town, threatens others as it burns out of control

    The small Sierra town of Greenville, California, was heavily damaged on Wednesday night into early Thursday as the Dixie Fire surged northward amid high winds, extremely dry air and hot temperatures. The latest: The Dixie Fire, California's biggest blaze, continued to threaten communities in Plumas County into Thursday night, as more mandatory evacuation orders were issued in the region.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is the current view from Susan

  • Biden’s new electric car goals are an Edsel masquerading as a Tesla.

    For all their talk about turning out these emissions-free cars and trucks, auto companies have made few of them. The law should hold them accountable.

  • California tourist town running out of water amid drought

    The wells that Mendocino, California, depends on are drying up amid a devastating drought in the state.

  • 'Catastrophically destroyed': Dixie Fire wipes out California gold rush town of Greenville

    The Dixie Fire in California tore through the town of Greenville on Wednesday, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow.

  • California wildfire burns over 428 square miles

    California's largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. (Aug. 5)

  • Thousands evacuated in N Korea as heavy rain destroys houses

    Heavy rains in northeastern North Korea have destroyed or flooded 1,170 houses and forced 5,000 residents to evacuate to safety, North Korea’s state TV reported. Thursday’s TV broadcast said this week’s downpour in South Hamgyong Province inundated or washed away hundreds of hectares (acres) of farmlands and destroyed many bridges. Footage showed houses submerged up to their red-brick roofs, a severed bridge over muddy water and a swollen river.

  • "Our biggest nightmare": Dixie Fire destroys much of northern California town

    Officials in the northern California town of Greenville on Thursday said they were at a loss for words to describe the widespread destruction left by the massive Dixie Fire, which razed businesses and homes Wednesday night. What they're saying: "Our beloved small town of Greenville, CA faced our biggest nightmare," Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook. "Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children's schools are completely lost." Stay on top of the

  • Over Gov. Ron DeSantis' objections, Florida school districts are imposing mask mandates

    Over Gov. Ron DeSantis' objections, Florida school districts are imposing mask mandates

  • California wildfire leaves historic town in ashes

    Burned out cars, a sky thick with smoke, charred buildings.An apocalyptic scene is all that is left of the historic main street in Greenville, California.On Wednesday night the Dixie fire ripped through this former gold-rush town tucked away in the Sierra Nevada mountains, forcing residents to flee.So far, no deaths or injuries reported: although one man is missing.The Dixie fire is California's largest this year.It has already torn through more than 360,000 acres.In the town of Chester, residents had to leave after gathering what belongings they could“Just the last few things last minute. I don’t know. I just hate to leave it all....We’ll be ok. They’ll get new toys but it’s just the memories.”With fire fighters still battling the blaze - it's about 35% contained.There are more than a dozen others burning around the state.Less than a hundred miles from the Dixie Fire, thousands evacuated ahead of the fast-moving River Fire.The blaze has burned though 2400 acres since Wednesday, with 80 homes damaged or destroyedOfficials say that, so far, it is zero percent contained.Fire season came early to California this year.The state is on pace to suffer even more burnt acreage than last year, which itself was the worst fire season on record.

  • Wildfire leaves historic, 'quirky' California town in smoldering ruins

    GREENVILLE, Calif. (Reuters) -The main thoroughfare in a historic California gold-rush town was in smoldering ruins on Thursday, hours after the state's largest wildfire engulfed the hamlet of Greenville in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Fire crews were still working on Thursday to extinguish fires in Greenville, about 160 miles (260 km) north of Sacramento, after the Dixie Fire roared through on the previous night. As apocalyptic images from the burnt-out center of town spread, showing Greenville's quaint main strip in heaps of ashes and debris as smoke rose into the hazy sky, people from the area grew emotional.

  • California drought forces shutdown of historic Hyatt hydropower plant

    A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: It is the first time the Edward Hyatt hydroelectric power plant has ceased operations since it was constructed in 1967, at a time when California is warning about the potential for rolling blackouts.The plant feeds from a

  • Will Electric Boats Ever Go Mainstream?

    When Tesla started out, the company wasn’t designing brand-new vehicles from the ground up. Instead, it began with taking a chassis from an existing vehicle, modifying it, slotting in their proprietary electric technology and calling it the Roadster. It was a high-priced sports car, starting at $109,000, one that only climate-conscious celebrities like Matt Damon, […] The post Electric Boats Are in Their Tesla-Startup Phase. Will They Ever Go Mainstream? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Pharmacists Fight Off COVID Truthers Demanding Horse Medicine Instead of the Jab

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s not snake oil, literally. But as bogus COVID-19 miracle drugs go, horse paste comes pretty close.As coronavirus infections rage among the unvaccinated, those suspicious of the shot are championing a new supposed COVID-19 cure. Thanks to a dubious study of ivermectin, a drug used in humans to treat parasites like scabies, cranks have seized on the drug as the new solution to coronavirus prevention and treatment.Devotees have besieged pharmaci

  • 49ers OC Mike McDaniel offers insight into Trey Lance’s development

    #49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel had a positive update on rookie QB Trey Lance, but acknowledged there's plenty to work on.

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • As the more contagious delta variant circulates, public health experts say herd immunity has become an even more distant goal

    The delta variant is twice as contagious as the original strain of the virus, and its ability to infect so many more people, including a small number of whom are fully vaccinated, is going to make it even harder to achieve herd immunity.

  • Storm Reid’s 16 Foot Braid Stole The Show At The Suicide Squad Premiere

    Forget inches, she's rocking 16 feet!

  • NASCAR playoffs closing in: 4 things to watch with 4 races left in Cup regular season

    NASCAR is back after a two-week break, and the pressure is on for teams on the playoff bubble. Find out what drivers are saying.