  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wildfire-weary West faces thunderstorms, potential flash floods

Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO – Western states under siege from numerous wildfires may face a new threat this week as thunderstorms head their way, raising the possibility of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service said the storms are expected to hit the interior western states, particularly the area from the Great Basin to the Rockies, and may help douse some fires but won’t provide relief to drought-stricken California.

“Heavy rainfall from monsoonal activity will continue the potential for flash flooding, especially in complex terrain, burn scars, and urban areas” in those regions, the NWS said.

Spots left barren of vegetation by the rash of wildfires throughout the West are especially prone to flash flooding when pelted by heavy rainfall. Parts of Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington and Montana are under a flood watch.

Mixed blessing: Southwest monsoon rain brings drought relief – but also dangerous flooding

This has been the most active monsoon season since 2015, in sharp contrast to last year’s uneventful season. The large influx of rainfall has been a boon to parched states such as New Mexico and Arizona – Tucson registered its wettest July in history with 8.06 inches of rain, nearly four times the norm – but it has also had tragic consequences. At least five people have died because of flooding, and several others are missing.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said that as opposed to last year, when the high-pressure area from the monsoon was set up to the west and blocked the flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, this year it has been farther east over the Rockies and Plains.

Monsoon rains lead to dangerous floods in Southwest.
Monsoon rains lead to dangerous floods in Southwest.

“The clockwise circulation around the high is what pulls the moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California into the Southwest,” Sosnowski said.

That, in turn, nurtures the downpours, but they haven’t reached Oregon or California, where two of the country’s largest wildfires burn, although not as wildly as in previous days.

Firefighters in Oregon reported progress in the battle against the Bootleg Fire, the nation’s largest at more than 640 square miles in the remote southern part of the state. Containment increased from 56% on Saturday to 74% on Sunday.

“That reflects several good days of work on the ground where crews have been able to reinforce and build additional containment lines,” spokesman Al Nash said.

Authorities in the Northern California counties of Butte and Plumas canceled evacuation orders near another major blaze, the Dixie Fire, which had charred more than 380 square miles in mountains where 42 homes and other buildings have been destroyed. The fire was 32% contained Sunday, but authorities warned that unpredictable winds and extremely dry fuels keep the risk of flare-ups high.

The outburst of fires through much of the American West has contaminated the air in large portions of the country, reaching the East Coast and leading to air quality alerts Sunday in parts of the West and Midwest that include the Northern Rockies. Canadian wildfires resulted in pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Firefighters monitor a firing operation, where crews set ground fire to stop a wildfire from spreading, while battling the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Firefighters monitor a firing operation, where crews set ground fire to stop a wildfire from spreading, while battling the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in and lead to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are especially at risk.

On Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with governors from California, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming, the second such meeting to discuss fire prevention and firefighting efforts.

“Our resources are already being stretched to keep up,” Biden said. “We need more help.”

That same day, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation to incentivize big companies to conserve energy as the state prepares for potential rolling power outages because of high heat conditions. Drought has minimized hydroelectric output, and the state could face shortages of 3,500 megawatts on high-heat days.

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wildfire-ravaged West now faces thunderstorms, possible flooding

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evacuations lifted as progress made against western fires

    Firefighters in Oregon reported good progress in the battle against the nation's largest wildfire, while authorities canceled evacuation orders near a major blaze in Northern California. Containment of the Bootleg Fire in remote southern Oregon was up to 74% on Sunday. The blaze has scorched over 646 square miles (1,673 square kilometers) since being sparked by lightning July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

  • Earth's interior captures more carbon than previously thought, study finds

    Significant amounts of carbon are plunging deep into the Earth’s interior, which researchers say raises the question of how this mechanism can be studied to develop new carbon capture technologies.

  • Saturday night storm meant record rain, dozens of lightning strikes across Boise area

    In just a few hours, the thunderstorm left nearly four times as much rain as the Treasure Valley normally sees for all of July.

  • Lollapalooza sparks COVID worries as concertgoers flock to Chicago

    The CDC is warning that vaccinated Americans can transmit the Delta variant as easily as the unvaccinated, sparking worry for Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.

  • Secret Letters Reveal a Surprisingly Loving Side of This Steely Royal Family Member

    Among the bundle of letters were around 20 messages written from the queen to Lady Dugdale, as well as five letters from King George V . The...

  • Mudslide traps over a hundred motorists overnight in Colorado

    Debris and mudslides from a burn scar around Glenwood Canyon forced closure of the crucial east-west artery that passes through the Rocky Mountains.

  • To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets

    Millions of people in the U.S. who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine could soon have a new reason to roll up their sleeves: money in their pockets. President Joe Biden is calling on states and local governments to join those that are already handing out dollars for shots. New York, the nation's biggest city, started doling out $100 awards on Friday.

  • Storm Clouds Roll Through Colorado's Routt County

    Storm clouds rolled through Routt County, Colorado, on July 31, as the National Weather Service warned of thunderstorms nearby.Widespread storms were forecast for Saturday, with areas at risk from flash flooding amid one of the state’s strongest monsoons in years.The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also issued an air quality health advisory for Routt County due to smoke from local wildfires. Credit: @AmplitudeUSA via Storyful

  • The unintended consequences of marijuana decriminalization

    Marijuana decriminalization won't end arrests. Gleti/Getty ImagesAmerica’s decades-long war on drugs disproportionately harmed minorities. Now, it seems that decriminalization of marijuana hasn’t leveled the playing field. Black men are 12 times more likely than white men to spend time incarcerated in the United States. College enrollment for black men has declined since the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act went into effect. I am a scholar of public policy. In my book, “From Criminalizing to Decriminali

  • Canada faces a smokier future, and health systems need to prepare: Report

    A new report into the rising health toll of longer and more intense wildfire seasons warns Canadian governments to take preparations seriously.

  • Water Gushes Down Arizona's Grand Falls After Monsoon Rains

    Heavy rainfall caused water to gush down Grand Falls, northeast of Flagstaff, Arizona, footage shot on July 29 shows.This video, by Liz Kylin, shows heavy flows of muddy water cascading down the falls.A significant weather advisory was in place for the region on July 29, with the National Weather Service warning of torrential rainfall. Credit: Liz Kylin via Storyful

  • Swell of smelly seaweed suffocating beaches

    Researchers believe nitrogen from river discharge, nutrients from Saharan dust and climate change have fueled the increase of Sargassum in the Atlantic Ocean.

  • Wildfire situation in Northwest may worsen this week

    The weather pattern is set to change multiple times across the Northwest during the first week of August, bringing some opportunities for rain, but also threatening more bad news for the wildfires in the area. For many across the Northwest, July was an especially dry month. Portland, Oregon, and Seattle each clocked in with only a trace of rainfall, compared to the normal around a half of an inch for the month. Portions of the interior Northwest were fortunate enough to get a little bit of rainf

  • Tourists forced to evacuate Turkey as wildfires rage

    Thousands of tourists in Turkey were forced to evacuate Sunday after wildfires, which erupted last Wednesday, encroached on popular travel destinations, NBC reports. Why it matters: More than 100 wildfires broke out near southern and western Turkey this week, with at least six people, including two firefighters, reported to have died in the fires. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Five fires remain active near the coastal cities of Antalya and Mugla, per

  • Drone footage shows wildfire destruction in Turkey

    More than 70 wildfires have broken out this week in provinces on Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts as well as inland areas, President Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that 14 were still burning.Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said fires raged on in six provinces and officials promised to bring to account anyone found responsible for starting them.Villages and some hotels have been evacuated in tourist areas and television footage has shown people fleeing across fields as fires closed in on their homes.Pakdemirli said fires were still blazing in the Mediterranean resort region of Antalya and the Aegean resort province of Mugla.

  • Wildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations

    A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. The fire was in a mountain forest 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Patras, Greece's third-largest city, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said late Saturday. Aided by strong winds, the fire raced down the slopes and threatened seaside villages.

  • Vanessa Hudgens Is Boho Glam in Cutout Maxi Dress and $50 Brown Thong Sandals

    Hudgens wore $50 Tkees sandals with a colorful bohemian maxi dress in Italy.

  • Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching Tokyo Olympic diving

    Team GB's Olympic champion cut a relaxed figure as he was spotted doing some Sunday knitting at the diving competition.

  • Georgian Silver Medalists Banished From Olympics for Breaking COVID Rules

    Six people, including two silver medalists from the country of Georgia, have been banished from the Olympics for breaking the Games COVID-19 protocols, according to organizers.

  • Death toll in Turkey wildfires rises to eight, coastal resorts affected

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The death toll from wildfires on Turkey's southern coast rose to eight on Sunday as firefighters battled for a fifth day to contain blazes still raging in coastal resort towns. Two more people died on Sunday due to wildfires in the southern town of Manavgat, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that 10 others were receiving treatment in hospital in the area. Most of more than 100 blazes that erupted in Turkey in the last five days have been contained, authorities said.