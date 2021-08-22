Wildfires are burning up trees meant to fight climate change: 'It’s definitely not working'

Janet Wilson and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY NETWORK
·5 min read
The Monument Fire burns in northern California on August 2, 2021, near forests set aside to offset industrial carbon pollution. Healthy forests store carbon naturally, but when they burn, the carbon literally goes up in smoke, adding to global climate change instead of helping to slow it.
The Monument Fire burns in northern California on August 2, 2021, near forests set aside to offset industrial carbon pollution. Healthy forests store carbon naturally, but when they burn, the carbon literally goes up in smoke, adding to global climate change instead of helping to slow it.

LOS ANGELES – Thousands of acres of forests have been set aside in the West to help curb climate change. But increasingly wildfires are burning them up instead.

The bitter irony was highlighted Wednesday in comments by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Thom Porter, who said the ongoing blazes in the West were taking out years of work combating climate change.

Some of the blazes are raging in areas that are "a huge part of California's climate initiative ... We are seeing generational destruction of forests because of what these fires are doing. This is gonna take a long time to come back from," Porter said.

Porter was referencing forests dedicated to carbon offset programs, which have been billed as a tool to fight climate change. The underlying goal of such programs is to ensure large swaths of trees continue growing. As they do so, the trees suck carbon out of the air and store it.

“When trees grow, as they get bigger, they pull carbon out of the atmosphere and they store it in their trunks, the branches, the leaves, every part of the tree, and that’s good,” said Danny Cullenward, policy director of Carbon Plan, a nonprofit that researches climate policy.

But there's an increasing problem: The plan only works “as long as the tree is alive, and hasn’t burned to the ground.”

If the trees burn, they not only stop capturing carbon — they also release massive amounts of it into the atmosphere, undoing much of the progress they had made.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas that has been piled sky high into the atmosphere, and per a landmark United Nations report this month, is causing increasingly catastrophic climate change, with fiercer lightning storms and hotter, drier conditions in forests across the planet.

'Code red for humanity': UN report gives stark warning on climate change, says wild weather events will worsen

'Catastrophically destroyed': Dixie Fire wipes out California gold rush town of Greenville

The monster Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which burned for about six weeks until it was fully contained in mid-August, wiped out an estimated 24% of a huge carbon offset project used by Microsoft and others, according to Carbon Plan, a nonprofit that has a live map updating the overlap of the fires and forest projects. In eastern Washington on tribal lands, five blazes have burned about 12% of the huge Colville forest project so far.

“This summer and the past few years have made it incredibly clear that forest offsets face substantial risks from climate change, including major wildfires,” said University of Utah ecologist William Anderegg. “A major forest offset project burned in 2020 and there are currently at least four offset projects burning in 2021.”

And in California and Montana, several fires currently burning have overlapped with projects or are within a few miles of them.

'Get out now': Monstrous Dixie Fire moves closer to small California town; Caldor Fire threatens more communities

Opinion: Borders can't contain climate change: California’s crisis is a world management issue

Some trees involved in the projects were always expected to burn. A system called "buffer pools" was set up to ensure that trees that go up in smoke or otherwise are lost would be factored into the planning of carbon offset programs, much like an insurance policy. But researchers say the pool is not keeping up with the rate that wildfires are destroying trees.

“We haven't set up a real insurance program, and all of these climate claims are going up in smoke,” said Cullenward. “If you’ve got a forest offset project on fire, it’s definitely not working.”

The programs are often utilized by major companies, like Microsoft and BP, and were built on a long-standing recognition of trees’ powerful ability to trap carbon dioxide, converting it into beneficial organic matter for a century or longer.

But a June 2020 review in the prestigious journal Science concluded that while forests could provide limited help, they should not be relied upon as a major tool to combat climate change.

“Using forests as natural climate solutions must not distract from rapid reductions in emissions," it concluded.

The problem playing out in the West is far from unique. Heat waves and historic droughts tied to climate change have contributed to worse wildfires around the globe.

Timothy Searchinger, a researcher at Princeton University's Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment, said hotter climates may have different impacts across the globe. In some areas, climate-change-induced droughts will fuel wildfires. In other areas, more rainfall could increase tree growth, allowing some regions to absorb more carbon and help slow down climate change

But hope that trees alone will make a significant impact has been fading in recent years. Notably, a study published last month said parts of the Amazon rainforest are now emitting more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

Investigation: Hundreds of U.S. cities adopted climate plans. Few have met the goals, but it's not too late.

Increases in fires combined with persistent droughts in the West, might signal an adjustment is needed in plans to use trees in the West to fight climate change. Especially because forests going up in flames can be a huge source of carbon emissions.

Different trees and the climate they are grown in can alter how much carbon they hold. A massive redwood, for instance, can hold as much as 250 tons of carbon over its lifetime. Other trees can absorb about 50 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere a year. But when they burn, those carbon gases are emitted into the atmosphere — compounding the problem.

California’s historic 2020 fire season, which included five of the largest blazes in state history, emitted about 107 million metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere – the equivalent of more than 23 million cars driven for one year.

“We really are in a pinch to do everything we can possibly do in the next 30 years or so to try to keep climate change from kind of spiraling out of control,” Searchinger said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Wildfires are burning up trees meant to fight climate change

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heat-related deaths are expected to rise after 1.7 million people died in 2019 due to extreme temperatures: study

    While cold weather is linked to more deaths, two new studies find that extreme heat can be more harmful in areas where it’s already hot.

  • Fishers prepare for the second landfall of Hurricane Grace in Mexico

    As Hurricane Grace regained strength ahead of its second landfall on Friday, people along the coast of Veracruz braced for the storm's arrival.

  • The Big News That Sent PBF Energy Stock Soaring Friday

    The downstream oil stock's peers barely budged, though, so what's brewing? Under the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), oil refiners are required to blend a certain amount of renewables, specifically biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel, into the gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel they produce. Refiners either have to blend to meet yearly renewable volume obligation (RVO) as mandated under the RFS, or buy tradable renewable fuel credits called RINs in the open market.

  • Elon Musk Unveils Life-Size Tesla Bot to 'Eliminate Dangerous Tasks'

    The Tesla CEO announced that the humanoid robot is coming next year.

  • Taliban Kill Relative Of Journalist From German Broadcaster In Apparent Targeted Attack

    A relative of an editor from German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle was shot dead by the Taliban in Afghanistan in what the network is calling a targeted attack. Widespread reports from Kabul claim that Taliban fighters have been going door-to-door in the city looking for notable collaborators with the previous regime as well as journalists. […]

  • Patagonia cut ties with a Wyoming ski resort after the owner hosted a GOP fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump supporters

    Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is a major Wyoming tourist destination and Patagonia's largest single customer in the area.

  • Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

    Cheryl Simpson was supposed to be celebrating her 60th birthday over lunch with friends but instead found herself confined to her Auckland home. The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown this past week. Elsewhere around the Pacific, though, Japan is resisting such measures in the face of a record-breaking surge, instead emphasizing its accelerating vaccine program.

  • Austria's Kurz says he opposes taking in any more Afghans

    Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz opposes taking in any more people fleeing Afghanistan now that the Taliban have seized power, he said in remarks published on Sunday. Austria took in more than one percent of its population in asylum seekers during Europe's migration crisis in 2015 and 2016, and Kurz has built his career on taking a hard line on immigration, winning every parliamentary election since 2017. While the European Union grapples with what to do with Afghans who assisted it over the past 20 years, Kurz said coming to Austria was not an option.

  • Alleged Boise neo-Nazis charged with planning power grid attacks in Idaho, Northwest

    Federal authorities said they found a list of the group’s potential targets. The men were first arrested last year on federal firearms charges.

  • Girl, 4, lands potential world-record golden trout

    Caroline May Evans, 4, was all smiles after landing a gorgeous 2-pound golden trout recently in Wyoming, and her catch is up for world-record consideration.

  • Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Dina Lohan Is Trying to Hook Up With Her Dad John Mellencamp

    Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp refuses to play matchmaker for her dad John Mellencamp after Dina Lohan slid into her DMs. Get the jaw-dropping details.

  • Sweden’s Government Forced to Pay Jailed Drug Dealer $1.5M in Bitcoin

    Authorities are being forced to pay the man 33 BTC, around $1.5 million, after his illegally obtained bitcoin appreciated while behind bars.

  • The Latest: Kentucky Supreme Court reins in Gov. Beshear

    The state’s high court on Saturday cleared the way for laws reining in his emergency powers to take effect. The state Supreme Court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction blocking the new Republican-backed laws limiting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers. It comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in Kentucky.

  • Seahawks Preseason: 5 takeaways from a costly loss to the Broncos

    Here are a handful of takeaways from a costly 30-3 loss.

  • New round of winds fuel fury of Northern California wildfire

    Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid another round of high winds that contributed to the fury to a Northern California wildfire. “We have a firefight ahead of us and the wind today is going to make it very challenging," said Keith Wade, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, on Saturday. The Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada already destroyed dozens of homes, and authorities on Friday closed down a 46-mile (74-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 50, the main route between the state capital of Sacramento and Lake Tahoe on the Nevada state line.

  • Millions of electric car batteries will retire in the next decade. What happens to them?

    The quest to prevent batteries – rich in raw materials such as cobalt, lithium and nickel – ending up as a mountain of waste Batteries at a factory in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, which makes lithium batteries for electric cars. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images A tsunami of electric vehicles is expected in rich countries, as car companies and governments pledge to ramp up their numbers – there are predicted be 145m on the roads by 2030. But while electric vehicles can play an

  • As California burns, some ecologists say it's time to rethink forest management

    Logging and thinning trees isn't stopping wildfires, ecologists say. Focusing on homes can help avert more tragedies like Paradise and Greenville.

  • The unexpected, world-saving effects of the Montreal Protocol

    A new study finds the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which was negotiated to stop ozone-depleting emissions, also prevented significant climate change.Why it matters: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan called the Montreal Protocol "perhaps the single most effective international agreement," and its success in both reversing ozone depletion and slowing warming shows why.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: In a study pu

  • Experts are terrible at predicting the falling cost of clean energy

    Climate scientists are now basing their forecasts for the future on a carefully crafted set of possible socioeconomic scenarios, each with a different outlook for greenhouse gas emissions. One key factor in these scenarios is the cost of clean energy technology; the higher the cost, the longer the economy-wide shift away from fossil fuels will likely take. “We often find it hard to imagine futures that are very different from the past, but if we can make more accurate cost curves for low-carbon development, we get a better handle on the price of tackling climate change, and can compare that to the massive benefits of doing it,” says Ajay Gambhir, a senior researcher at the Imperial College London Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment.

  • 2022 Ford Bronco Adds New Colors: Deep Green, Orange, and Hot-Pepper Red

    If you fondly remember the green of the '70s Bronco, you'll love the new color choice on Ford's mega-popular new SUV.