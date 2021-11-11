Wildfires in California and Siberia are throwing soot into the high atmosphere that's landing in the Arctic and melting polar ice

Marianne Guenot
·4 min read
Firefighters watch a fire plume in the distance
The South Fire burning in Lytle Creek, California, in August 2021. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

  • Soot from fires in mid-latitudes are traveling all the way to the Arctic, scientists have found.

  • The substance can speed the melting of ice and in turn could warm the atmosphere.

  • The discovery may have far-reaching implications for the climate crisis.

Wildfires have been brutal these past few years, and may have wider-reaching implications than first realized.

The vast blazes send soot particles so high into the atmosphere that they are carried as far as the Arctic, where they may be intensifying warming there as well.

New research has suggested the effect could be more profound than previously thought.

california wildfire lnu complex fire.JPG
A burning home seen along Cherry Glen Road during the LNU Lighting Complex fires on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, on August 19, 2020. Stephen Lam/Reuters

"As global warming accelerates, the number and the scale of the biomass burning are increasing," said Sho Ohata, an associate professor of environmental research from the University of Nagoya, Japan, told Insider.

Particles in the soot from those fires are called "black carbon." Scientists are trying to understand how their emissions could change how global temperatures will rise, experts told Insider.

animation shows Black carbon moving around the earth
The global atmospheric black carbon density from August 1, 2009 through November 19, 2009. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio

Black carbon on white ice

Temperatures over the Arctic are rising twice as quickly as average global temperatures.

The arctic ice sheet acts like a huge sun visor for the Earth: it reflects a large amount of sunlight back to space.

As it disappears, the sunlight instead warms the Earth, contributing to global temperature rises.

Scientific models already predict that by the middle of the century, the Arctic will be completely free of ice in the summer.

A view of the Arctic
A still image visualizing Arctic sea ice on Sept. 16, 2021, when the ice appeared to reach its yearly minimum extent. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

According to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics on Thursday, to which Ohata contributed, current climate models underestimate the contribution of wildfires to black carbon in the Arctic atmosphere by a factor of three.

Makoto Koike, an associate professor of Earth and Planetary Physics at the University of Tokyo, told Insider that the main driver of the planet warming up is CO2 emissions. Koike was also an author on the study.

"But black carbon may also accelerate the rapid increase in temperature, there are very large uncertainties...We cannot say, for example, [if] wildfires burning over in California this year affect the Arctic or not.

"But we need to realize that that may happen, even though we don't know," he said.

arrows on a picture of the globe.
Arrows show the proximity between fires in North America and Siberia to the Arctic sea ice. Google Earth/Insider

What we know is that fires in mid-latitudes, like those from the Zombie Siberian wildfires and those that ravage Norht America year after year, throw up black carbon that makes it to the Arctic.

"The Arctic is affected quite a lot because these emission sources are fairly close, whereas the Antarctic is much, much further away," Markus Frey, a senior scientist in the British Antarctic Survey, told Insider.

One indisputable effect of the black carbon is that, as it darkens the ice, the ice is more likely to melt, the experts told Insider.

There's more uncertainty about whether the black carbon also warms the atmosphere.

Mikael Hildén, a professor researching environmental policy at the Finnish Environment Institute and author on a recent report on black carbon for the Arctic Council, told Insider that its effects can cut both ways.

Hildén says that forest fires, for instance, can give off sulfur alongside the black carbon, which may reflect light back into space and actually cool the atmosphere down.

Two whales are seen from above swiming by a small iceberg in the Arctic ocean.
Two Humpback whales are swimming together among icebergs in the arctic ocean, in Ilulissat, Greenland. Monica Bertolazzi/Getty Images

If this effect outweighs other warming impacts, then it may not be so bad for the planet.

But other particles that make up black carbon can be coated by chemicals that make them more absorbent, meaning that they'll give off even more heat, Ohata said.

"Depending on the origin of the black carbon and the different proportions, then that can be a cooling effect and warming effect," said Hildén.

"The current consensus seems to be leaning towards saying that there's a net warming effect," he said

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA SpaceX Crew-3 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center: 10 great places to watch it

    Spectators should be prepared for a northeastern trajectory when SpaceX Falcon 9 vaults off launch pad 39A from Kennedy Space Center with Crew-3

  • Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 7 Will Be Like Electric Telluride, Palisade

    The two new electric SUVs will be revealed in concept form shortly, and they'll be closely related like the brand's popular three-row SUVs.

  • Atmospheric river to wallop Pacific Northwest

    Heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday.

  • Frustration, defiance in village to be abandoned to the sea

    Like many others who came to Fairbourne, Stuart Eves decided the coastal village in northern Wales would be home for life when he moved here 26 years ago. “I wanted somewhere my children can have the same upbringing as I had, so they can run free,” said Eves, 72, who built a caravan park in the village that he still runs with his son. Predicting faster sea level rises and more frequent and extreme storms due to global warming, the government said it could only afford to keep defending the village for another 40 years.

  • Mud Creek carries heavy debris down Mt. Shasta, threatening town's water supply

    Fed by warmer-than-normal rains in the Mount Shasta and McCloud area, Mud Creek has been sending tons of debris down the southeast side of the mountain.

  • Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China

    A study combining linguistic, genetic and archaeological evidence has traced the origins of the family of languages including modern Japanese, Korean, Turkish and Mongolian and the people who speak them to millet farmers who inhabited a region in northeastern China about 9,000 years ago. The findings detailed on Wednesday document a shared genetic ancestry for the hundreds of millions of people who speak what the researchers call Transeurasian languages across an area stretching more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km). The findings illustrate how humankind's embrace of agriculture following the Ice Age powered the dispersal of some of the world's major language families.

  • Another earthquake confirmed in SC. Here’s how it compares to other recent quakes

    More than 20 earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina in 2021.

  • The man turning cities into giant sponges to embrace floods

    Yu Kongjian's sponge city, based on ancient Chinese wisdom, seeks to change how we deal with floods.

  • SpinLaunch completes first prototype flight using kinetic launch system

    SpinLaunch, a startup working on a kinetic space launch system, has successfully completed its first prototype flight. It’s a major milestone for the seven-year-old company as it works toward a test of its full-scale system. The concept behind that system is pretty wild: Essentially, SpinLaunch wants to get to orbit by using a large, vacuum-sealed chamber and a hypersonic tether to spin a spacecraft at a high enough velocity -- up to 5,000 miles per hour -- to escape the atmosphere.

  • Tropics watch: System with hurricane-force winds showing potential of becoming Adria

    If a storm develops, it would be Adria, the first name on the supplemental list of names issued by the World Meteorological Organization.

  • Doc Faked Hypothermia So He Could Be Airlifted Off Denali: Criminal Complaint

    Lance King/GettyA mountaineering medical doctor called in a false report of hypothermia after attempting and failing to summit Denali, the tallest peak in North America, so he could be “rescued” by helicopter instead of descending on his own, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks, Alaska federal court.The three charges now facing Dr. Jason Lance, an Ogden, Utah radiologist, stem from a May 24 incident that occurred more than 17,000 feet up Denali, formerly known as Mt. McKinley. T

  • Winter storm warnings span the Prairies, NW Ontario, risk of 40 cm of snow

    Snowfall and winter storm warnings have expanded across parts of the Prairies and northwestern Ontario, as the first major storm of the season is set to bring as much as 20-40 cm of snowfall and widespread howling winds, which will make for dangerous travel amid whiteouts and blizzard-like conditions.

  • Watch Rocket Lab launch satellites for BlackSky and attempt to recover Electron booster live

    Rocket Lab is hoping to advance its reusability program one step forward tonight, when it will attempt to recover the booster from its Electron rocket for the third time. The “Love at First Insight” mission is set to take off at 11:25 PM EST from the company’s launch facility on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. You can watch the launch live on Rocket Lab’s website here.

  • Snowstorm to create travel headaches in parts of US, Canada

    Autumn has largely held its ground across much of the eastern United States and Canada, with only fleeting glimpses of winterlike weather in recent weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that is all about to change as a large snowstorm develops and targets portions of the north-central U.S. and south-central Canada. The weather setup started to unfold Tuesday as a storm bringing another dose of heavy rain and mountain snow to California sped inland across the West. By Wednesday the energy from the s

  • It's Launch Day! Here's what you need to know about tonight's NASA, SpaceX Crew-3 liftoff

    A Space X Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the Crew-3 expedition to the International Space Station at 9:03 tonight. Here's what you need to know

  • Will it be wet and cold again in Florida? Holiday looks like a repeat, but adds a risk

    Did you enjoy last weekend’s mix of flooding rains and high tides, followed by a cold front with a 59-degree low in Miami?

  • Polar air to send temperatures plummeting across eastern US

    November has begun on a chillier note following a record or near-record warm October in much of the South and East. The last few days have offered a brief respite from the recent chill in the East, but AccuWeather forecasters are advising residents not to get used to the milder weather. Generally dry and mild weather is expected through Thursday, but the pattern will change by the end of the week as a much stronger cold front moves toward the East Coast. "A cold front associated with a strong st

  • Big gold mine fined again, this time for toxic discharge violations near SC town

    An international gold mining corporation has again run into trouble in South Carolina after state officials said they found the Haile Gold Mine released more pollution than allowed

  • Parts of northeast China hit by record snowfall

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Snowstorms have wreaked havoc in northeast China this week, with record snowfall in some parts snarling traffic, disrupting train services and raising concerns about power supplies as temperatures plunge, state media reported on Wednesday. Traffic in Liaoning province has been severely disrupted, with the majority of expressway toll stations shut as of Tuesday. Since the arrival of a cold wave on Sunday, temperatures in northeastern China had plunged by as much as 14 degrees Celsius in certain areas by Tuesday.

  • Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- For Australian cattle farmer Jody Brown, the most chilling evidence of drought is the silence. Trees stand still, the warbling of birds gone. Lizards and emus have long departed, while kangaroo mothers, unable to sustain offspring, kick baby joeys from their pouches, leaving them to perish in the devastating heat.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisCO