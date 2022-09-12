Wildfires force thousands to evacuate in California

Motley Fool

The stock market has been a fickle place in 2022, with investor sentiment constantly changing by the day, week, and month. The elevated inflation indicators over the past year or so are the main reason the Federal Reserve has had to raise interest rates so intensely this year, which has roiled markets and led to the worst first half of a year for stocks in about five decades. On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release more inflation data -- in this case, the change in prices for the month of August -- which could have a big effect on the stock market.