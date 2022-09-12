Wildfires force thousands to evacuate in California
Thousands of people in California were forced to evacuate as firefighters fought to contain the Mountain Fire and the Mosquito Fire.
In the latest Mosquito Fire update it was revealed that more than 11,000 people evacuated due to the California wildfire.
Firefighters in California are making progress against 11 major wildfires, including the Mosquito and Fairview fires, according to a statewide fire update
The Mosquito Fire has forced the evacuations of thousands of residents of Placer County and El Dorado County in California. (Sept. 9) (AP Video: Noah Berger)
Crews continue to make progress as they battle the Fairview Fire in Hemet. As of Monday, the fire is 49% contained.
The Fairview fire is one of the first in which Cal Fire has deployed helicopters at night.
Rain could continue into Monday in some areas, but forecasters say it appears the heaviest came Friday afternoon and overnight.
If you haven’t heard by now, let me tell you: California just endured a terrible heat wave. For over a week, temperatures were locked in triple digits during the day, inching down to a balmy 80 degrees at night. A heat wave exacerbates everything that’s already going wrong: power infrastructures falter, unhoused people are put further in danger, and forests are more prone to fire. The reality of climate change becomes more… well, real. In America, California is a bellwether of our need to adapt.
The Mosquito Fire could not stop the Gold Country Fair from continuing on as hundreds of firefighters attack the wildfire.