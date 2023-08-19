Wildfires light up night sky over Tenerife

STORY: Authorities said on Friday that containment efforts and more favorable weather had slowed the spread of the blaze.

Experts have pointed to the abandonment of rural land and accumulation of combustible material in the forests as a key factor along with rising temperatures.

The wildfire broke out on Wednesday (August 16) in a mountainous national park around the Mount Teide volcano — Spain's highest peak — and has burned through nearly 9,900 acres of vegetation, although no houses have been destroyed.