Wildfires prompt evacuations throughout California
The Mosquito Fire is the latest in a string of wildfires to quickly explode in size amid a heat wave in California.
The area of Foresthill has been placed under evacuation orders Wednesday due to the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County. The Mosquito Fire was reported around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for several zones. With evacuation orders, you are lawfully required to leave immediately because there is a threat to life.
A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
California is facing a double threat of growing wildfire danger and potential power outages as a record-breaking heat wave continues through this week. Carter Evans reports.
The state is preparing for rolling blackouts on Tuesday as forecasters predict the heat wave will continue to smash its own records.
Four people have died, one person was injured, and many structures have been destroyed by two wildfires burning in California.
Record-breaking heat is fueling more than a dozen wildfires across California that have claimed four lives this week and destroyed more than 100 homes and buildings.
