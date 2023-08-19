Wildfires prompt state of emergency in British Columbia

STORY: West Kelowna, a city of 36,000 people is some 180 miles east of Vancouver. Wildfires and evacuations were also being carried out in Kelowna, a city with a population of about 150,000 also on Okanagan Lake.

The flames and smoke were visible from West Kelowna, according to a Reuters witness, and smoke filled the valley surrounding the lake.

During a news briefing, premier David Eby said evacuation orders had reached 15,000 families from 4,500 just an hour before.

Officials urged the public to cancel non-essential travel to fire affected areas, since conditions are forcing even firefighters from their accommodations as they are actively fighting wildfires.

As of Friday, the province was battling at least 381 fires, with 163 considered out of control, according to the provinces' wildfire service.